Week 15 (playoffs, round 5): Friday night kickoff with FOX23

Lincoln Christian vs. Heritage Hall

Lincoln Christian's Daymon Levell tackles Davis Duncan of Heritage Hall in their 3A state semifinal game Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 in Tulsa, Okla.

 Mike Simons

James Aydelott’s forecast

Partly cloudy, 47° at kickoff, NW wind 10 mph

On Fox23 tonight

At 6:20 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.: Live from the Lincoln Christian vs. Holland Hall game. Highlights of these games on FOX23 News at 10: Lincoln Christian vs Holland Hall, Oklahoma Christian at Metro Christian and Cashion at Pawhuska.

