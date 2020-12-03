 Skip to main content
Week 14 (playoffs, round 4): Friday night kickoff with FOX23

  Updated
Union vs Edmond Santa Fe

Union's Shane Fields tackles Edmond Santa Fe's Micah Snoody in a semifinal playoff game at Owasso High School last Saturday.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

James Aydelott’s forecast

Kickoff: Clear & chilly, 43° Winds, W, 5-10 mph

On Fox23 tonight

At 6:20 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.: Live from the Collinsville at Midwest City Carl Albert game. Highlights of these games on FOX23 News at 10: Collinsville at Midwest City Carl Albert, McAlester at OKC Bishop McGuinness, Cushing at Wagoner, OKC Heritage Hall at Lincoln Christian, Stigler at Holland Hall and Marlow at Metro Christian.

