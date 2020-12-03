Week 14 (playoffs, round 4): Friday night kickoff with FOX23

James Aydelott’s forecast
Kickoff: Clear & chilly, 43° Winds, W, 5-10 mph
On Fox23 tonight
At 6:20 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.: Live from the Collinsville at Midwest City Carl Albert game. Highlights of these games on FOX23 News at 10: Collinsville at Midwest City Carl Albert, McAlester at OKC Bishop McGuinness, Cushing at Wagoner, OKC Heritage Hall at Lincoln Christian, Stigler at Holland Hall and Marlow at Metro Christian.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!