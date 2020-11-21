 Skip to main content
Week 13's must-see game: Owasso (11-0) vs. Jenks (9-1)
FAST-FORWARD

Week 13's must-see game: Owasso (11-0) vs. Jenks (9-1)

2019 Owasso football championship season

Owasso receiver Kelan Carney runs away from the Jenks defense during the 2019 Class 6AI state final.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

Owasso (11-0) vs. Jenks (9-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Broken Arrow

The matchup: This Class 6AI semifinal features a rematch of Owasso’s 14-6 win in last year’s state title game. This will only be the second time the teams have met since Owasso’s win in the 2017 semifinals. Top-ranked Owasso has a 24-game winning streak. Owasso is looking for its third state title in four years. Second-ranked Jenks is in the semifinals for the 15th consecutive year. These teams have combined for six state championships in the previous eight years.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

