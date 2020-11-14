Week 12's must-see game: Broken Arrow (7-3) at Union (5-4)

The matchup: For the second consecutive year, these teams will meet in the Class 6AI quarterfinals. Broken Arrow won last year, 35-31, on Sanchez Banks’ 3-yard touchdown run with 39 seconds left. Broken Arrow also defeated Union 14-7 on Sept. 4 — both those games were at Broken Arrow. Third-ranked Union has a five-game winning streak and No. 5 Broken Arrow has won three in a row. Each team has won a state title in the past four years — Broken Arrow in 2018 and Union in 2016. Both teams were dominant in their playoff openers as Broken Arrow defeated Putnam City 44-12 and Union routed Enid 55-0.