Week 12's must-see game: Broken Arrow (7-3) at Union (5-4)
Week 12's must-see game: Broken Arrow (7-3) at Union (5-4)

Broken Arrow’s Sanchez Banks scores a touchdown in a 14-7 win against Union in Week 1 this season. The two teams meet again Friday in the second round of the 6AI playoffs.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Broken Arrow (7-3) at Union (5-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Union-Tuttle Stadium

The matchup: For the second consecutive year, these teams will meet in the Class 6AI quarterfinals. Broken Arrow won last year, 35-31, on Sanchez Banks’ 3-yard touchdown run with 39 seconds left. Broken Arrow also defeated Union 14-7 on Sept. 4 — both those games were at Broken Arrow. Third-ranked Union has a five-game winning streak and No. 5 Broken Arrow has won three in a row. Each team has won a state title in the past four years — Broken Arrow in 2018 and Union in 2016. Both teams were dominant in their playoff openers as Broken Arrow defeated Putnam City 44-12 and Union routed Enid 55-0.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

