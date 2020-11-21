Week 12 news and notes: Bristow wins thriller; Cushing, Keys pull upsets

Purple Pirates avenge loss

Class 4A No. 8 Bristow avenged last year’s playoff loss to Broken Bow with a thrilling 35-34 victory in a second-round game on Friday night. The Purple Pirates’ Stephon Tolon scored on 1-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left to help Bristow reach the 4A quarterfinals, where it’ll take on Blanchard.

“We had all of our timeouts left so I knew we would be able to run the ball,” said Bristow coach Brett Jones, whose team took over with two minutes remaining in the game and needing a TD to go ahead. “They had done a good job in stopping us in the red zone so I was a little nervous. I wanted to keep it in our best players’ hands.”

That’s where Tolon came in. The senior quarterback capped his 191-yard, two-touchdown performance with a go-ahead touchdown to get the Purple Pirates to 315 yards rushing in the game.

Tolon’s other touchdown was a 37-yard rush in the fourth quarter, and Cord Dobrinski added a 50-yard touchdown rush for the Purple Pirates in the third quarter. The Purple Pirates also had Sutton Titsworth score on a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third period.