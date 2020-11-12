 Skip to main content
Week 11 (playoffs, round 1): Friday night kickoff with FOX23

Tahlequah at Collinsville

Collinsville’s Brayden Gilkey is brought down by Tahlequah’s defense during their game at Sallee Field in Collinsville on Friday.

 John Clanton

James Aydelott’s forecast

Kickoff: Scattered showers, 51°

Halftime: Scattered showers, 51°

End of game: Scattered showers, 51°

On Fox23 tonight

6:20 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.: Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week, Putnam City at Broken Arrow 

11 p.m.: Highlights from Putnam City at Broken Arrow, Lawton at Booker T. Washington, Moore at Jenks, Enid at Union, Rogers at Pryor, East Central at Claremore, Fort Gibson at Skiatook, Locust Grove at Central, Salina at Victory Christian and Okmulgee at Rejoice Christian.

Week 10: Owasso, Wagoner, Collinsville complete perfect regular seasons; playoffs start next week: Find all our coverage here

Several teams will head into next week's playoffs will momentum following Week 10 wins. Look below for all coverage from the final week of the regular season.

For complete playoff pairings on Sunday, go to OKPrepsExtra.com

 

Week 10: Friday night kickoff with FOX23
The Tulsa World and FOX23 continue our partnership this season, bringing you wall-to-wall coverage of high school football. Check out this week's Friday night weather forecast and FOX23's broadcast schedule.

