Week 11 (playoffs, round 1): Friday night kickoff with FOX23

James Aydelott’s forecast
Kickoff: Scattered showers, 51°
Halftime: Scattered showers, 51°
End of game: Scattered showers, 51°
On Fox23 tonight
6:20 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.: Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week, Putnam City at Broken Arrow
11 p.m.: Highlights from Putnam City at Broken Arrow, Lawton at Booker T. Washington, Moore at Jenks, Enid at Union, Rogers at Pryor, East Central at Claremore, Fort Gibson at Skiatook, Locust Grove at Central, Salina at Victory Christian and Okmulgee at Rejoice Christian.
Week 10: Owasso, Wagoner, Collinsville complete perfect regular seasons; playoffs start next week: Find all our coverage here
Several teams will head into next week's playoffs will momentum following Week 10 wins. Look below for all coverage from the final week of the regular season.
For complete playoff pairings on Sunday, go to OKPrepsExtra.com
Rams complete second consecutive undefeated regular season.
See our best images from Friday's game in Owasso.
Wagoner QB Sawyer Jones completed 9-of-13 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns and added a TD run.
Check out of best photos from Friday night's game at Skiatook
COLLINSVILLE — Andrew Carney enjoys being a dual-threat quarterback for the Collinsville Cardinals. And he isn’t the only stallion in the stable.
See our best images from Collinsville on Friday night.
Sand Springs (6-4 overall, 4-3 in District 6AII-2) is likely to host its first home playoff game in seven years when the 6AII playoffs begin next week after finishing fourth in district pla
High school football, Week 10: Broken Arrow caps 6-3 season with 41-13 win at Enid, Holland Hall notches another shutout
Broken Arrow went up 14-0 late in the first quarter on Sanchez Banks’ 46-yard touchdown run, capping an 84-yard drive.
BIXBY — Bixby junior Braylin Presley’s only Power-5 college offer is from Kansas, but that may change after his performance Thursday night on …
The Tulsa World and FOX23 continue our partnership this season, bringing you wall-to-wall coverage of high school football. Check out this week's Friday night weather forecast and FOX23's broadcast schedule.
A win over visiting Ketchum would give the Class A No. 1 Huskies a 10-0 record and cap what many believe would be the first perfect regular season in school history.
MOORE — Westmoore has one of the better offenses among Class 6AI football teams in the Oklahoma City area, but the Jaguars’ firepower proved n…
Bixby junior Braylin Presley’s only Power-5 college offer is from Kansas, but that may change after his performance Thursday night on an ESPN …
All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.
Are you confused about where your favorite high school football team stands in relation to the postseason playoffs? Join the club.
Roush's older brothers, Dakota and Drake, also were standouts at Holland Hall.
