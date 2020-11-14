Week 11 news and notes: Bristow, Kellyville, Cushing roll to wins

“Proud of how the team handled the game (against Hennessey),” Kellyville coach Joe Brown said. “It’s one week at a time and each week we have to work at getting better. We look forward to the challenge ahead of playing on the road at OCS.”

Cushing sets up rematch

It was Weatherford that bounced Cushing from last year’s playoffs, and now the Tigers will get another shot at Weatherford after a 41-17 rout of Bethany on Friday. Camden Crooks led the Tigers with five receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns, and on defense he added eight tackles, one forced fumble and an interception return for a 95-yard touchdown.

“I thought (against Bethany) our guys played the most complete game of the season in all phases,” Cushing coach Rusty Morgan said. “We talked about getting on a run and doing it for our seniors. We have a tight, unselfish group of guys and they have been playing good football lately. They deserve to be in the position they are in and they understand they can play with anybody in the state.”

Commerce claims playoff win

Commerce picked up two playoff wins in both 2017 and 2018 before being bounced from the opening round of the postseason last year. This season, the Tigers picked up at least one victory with a 30-6 win over Chelsea on Friday.