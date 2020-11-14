Week 11 news and notes: Bristow, Kellyville, Cushing roll to wins

Purple Pirates start quickly
Class 4A No. 8 Bristow raced out to a 34-point lead before halftime and ended up knocking off McLain, 48-28, on Friday night.
Bristow totaled 328 yards on offense with four ball carriers logging at least 40 yards on the ground. Cord Dobrinski had touchdown runs of 9 and 14 yards for Bristow (7-3), and Stephon Tolon had TD runs of 2 and 37 yards.
Bristow’s offense also got in on the scoring act with Alex Winter scoring on an 18-yard fumble return for a touchdown, and Kaylon Tolon had a 35-yard interception return for a TD.
With the win, Bristow advances to host Broken Bow in the next round of the playoffs.
“After losing in the first round the last two years, it felt really good to get that playoff win,” Bristow coach Brett Jones said. “I thought our guys came out and took care of business. It was neat to see our defense get two defensive scores as well.”
Jones leads Ponies
Senior Trevor Jones only needed seven rushes for 269 yards and three touchdowns in Kellyville’s 60-26 win over Hennessey. The win is Kellyville’s second postseason victory in three seasons, and before that the Ponies hadn’t won a playoff game since 1992.
Now Kellyville will shift its attention to a road playoff game at Oklahoma Christian School in the next round.
“Proud of how the team handled the game (against Hennessey),” Kellyville coach Joe Brown said. “It’s one week at a time and each week we have to work at getting better. We look forward to the challenge ahead of playing on the road at OCS.”
Cushing sets up rematch
It was Weatherford that bounced Cushing from last year’s playoffs, and now the Tigers will get another shot at Weatherford after a 41-17 rout of Bethany on Friday. Camden Crooks led the Tigers with five receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns, and on defense he added eight tackles, one forced fumble and an interception return for a 95-yard touchdown.
“I thought (against Bethany) our guys played the most complete game of the season in all phases,” Cushing coach Rusty Morgan said. “We talked about getting on a run and doing it for our seniors. We have a tight, unselfish group of guys and they have been playing good football lately. They deserve to be in the position they are in and they understand they can play with anybody in the state.”
Commerce claims playoff win
Commerce picked up two playoff wins in both 2017 and 2018 before being bounced from the opening round of the postseason last year. This season, the Tigers picked up at least one victory with a 30-6 win over Chelsea on Friday.
Eric Cunningham had touchdown runs of 32 and 45 yards while compiling 200 yards on 12 carries for the Tigers against Chelsea.
Lance Hyatt added a 3-yard touchdown run, Josh Thornebury scored from 9 yards out for the Tigers, who advance to play Woodland in the next round of the Class A playoffs.
“2020 football has been a wild ride, but I think this football team is starting to gel at just the right time,” Commerce coach Steve Moss said. “It’s going to be fun to see what they can continue to build and how far they can take us.”
Demons done despite win
Austin Mages threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran for 118 yards on 13 carries in Perkins-Tryon’s 56-7 victory over Pauls Valley on Friday night.
But it’ll likely be the last time the Demons take the field.
The amount of positive cases of COVID-19 in Payne County has forced Perkins-Tryon to shift to distance learning, which would halt all athletic activities, too.
That would result in Pauls Valley advancing to face Kingston in the next round of the Class 3A playoffs.
“It’s very disappointing, for sure, but our kids are very resilient and have handled it with integrity,” Perkins-Tryon coach Bruce Williams said. “I’m extremely proud of our team and coaches.”
With the win, the Demons improved to 6-4.
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!