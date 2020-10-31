Week 10's must-see game: B.T. Washington (6-2) at Bixby (7-0)

The matchup: This will be nationally televised on ESPNU during the final week of the 2020 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase. ESPN’s Jay Alter and Craig Haubert will be the announcers. Bixby has the state’s longest current winning streak at 32. The top-ranked Spartans have won five of Class 6AII’s six state titles, with Washington winning the other, 28-21 over Bixby in 2017. Bixby defeated Washington 31-0 last year. Fifth-ranked Washington has won four in a row, outscoring its opponents 166-14. Bixby is coming off a 59-0 win over Ponca City while Washington didn’t play after its scheduled game was canceled because of Muskogee’s COVID issues.