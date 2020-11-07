Week 10 news and notes: Big wins for Regent Prep, Central

Regent wins shootout for B-8 title

Seth Streeter scored the go-ahead touchdown and had a key fourth-quarter interception as Class B No. 6 Regent Prep held off third-ranked Davenport 62-58 on Friday night at Davenport. With the win, the Rams claimed the District B-8 title.

“I am very proud of our guys,” Regent Prep coach Adam Bishop said. “The improvement they have made since week one is a testament to the hard work they put in each day. Our team really pulled together and played for one another (against Davenport).”

Leading the way for the Rams (8-1, 5-0 B-8) was Streeter with 174 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries, while also completing 20-of-27 passes for 233 yards and six touchdowns.

Matthew Lopp added 144 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries for the Rams, who had Carter Smith haul in 10 passes for 143 yards and four touchdowns. Lopp and Parker Whittle also caught TD passes from Streeter.

The two teams combined for 953 yards of total offense and 45 first downs.

In the first quarter, Regent took a 21-0 lead after recovering three consecutive onside kicks. Davenport then went on a 24-0 run after recovering two onside kicks.