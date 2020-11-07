Week 10 news and notes: Big wins for Regent Prep, Central

Regent wins shootout for B-8 title
Seth Streeter scored the go-ahead touchdown and had a key fourth-quarter interception as Class B No. 6 Regent Prep held off third-ranked Davenport 62-58 on Friday night at Davenport. With the win, the Rams claimed the District B-8 title.
“I am very proud of our guys,” Regent Prep coach Adam Bishop said. “The improvement they have made since week one is a testament to the hard work they put in each day. Our team really pulled together and played for one another (against Davenport).”
Leading the way for the Rams (8-1, 5-0 B-8) was Streeter with 174 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries, while also completing 20-of-27 passes for 233 yards and six touchdowns.
Matthew Lopp added 144 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries for the Rams, who had Carter Smith haul in 10 passes for 143 yards and four touchdowns. Lopp and Parker Whittle also caught TD passes from Streeter.
The two teams combined for 953 yards of total offense and 45 first downs.
In the first quarter, Regent took a 21-0 lead after recovering three consecutive onside kicks. Davenport then went on a 24-0 run after recovering two onside kicks.
After an 87-point first half, both defenses settled in during the second half as the teams combined for only 33 in the second half. Streeter's 1-yard TD run gave Regent a 55-52 lead with 9:23 left and he connected with Whittle on an 18-yard TD pass with 4:59 remaining that made it 62-52.
With the loss, Davenport dropped to 8-1 and 3-1 in B-8.
Big night for Owens, Braves
Quarterback KT Owens put on a show in Central’s 64-36 victory over Jay on Friday night. Owens completed 23-of-31 passes for 547 yards and six touchdowns, and he added 42 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
“KT did a great job of making his reads, throwing accurate passes and continuing to show how great of a QB he is,” Central coach Clifford "Kip" Shaw said.
On the receiving end of Owens’ passes was Mello Davis, who hauled in nine receptions for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Dayton James also caught four passes for 140 yards and two TDs.
Ty’ionn Cox recorded six catches for 95 yards and a touchdown, and on defense for Central Dayion Burkhalter nabbed an interception for a touchdown.
Also on offense for Central was Joel Hamilton, who rushed 11 times for 142 yards and a touchdown.
“Kids played hard and coaches had a great game plan,” said Shaw, whose team improved to 3-6 overall and finished 3-4 in District 3A-4 play.
Hornets claim The Rock
Fort Gibson knocked off Hilldale in last year’s clash between the two rivals, but Class 4A No. 6 Hilldale reclaimed The Rock trophy 39-20 victory over the Tigers on Friday night. The win for the Hornets was their fifth over Fort Gibson in the past six seasons.
“Super proud of how these kids fought,” Hilldale coach David Blevins said. “We were down 15 players due to COVID-19, and our kids never made that an excuse and battled to the end.”
Johnnie Durossette led the Hornets by completing 9-of-17 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, in addition to 90 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Darren Hays added 15 carries for 162 yards and a TD for the Hornets, who finished second in District 4A-4 at 9-1 overall and 6-1 in district play.
Fort Gibson finished the regular season 6-4 overall and 3-4 in 4A-4.
Dragons win district
Class B No. 2 Dewar continued to flex its defensive muscles with a 47-0 victory over Quinton on Friday to win its fourth straight district championship.
“Four in a row!” Dewar coach Josh Been said. “It was a great night to be the Dewar football coach, because we had such a great team effort.”
The Dragons (10-0, 5-0 District B-5) recorded their fifth shutout on defense this season, while Joey Fowler led the way on offense with 257 yards and four touchdowns through the air and 65 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.
On defense, Shawn Maxwell had 11 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss for the Dragons, who finished the regular season only allowing 52 points in 10 games this season.
Heustis, Yellowjackets win
The entire Westville coaching staff had to begin quarantining this week, leaving the players without a coaching staff with their regular season finale at Webster on tap. Enter Terry Heustis, the district’s superintendent.
The former Westville head coach returned to the sidelines for the first time in 12 seasons and guided Westville to a 64-36 victory over Webster.
With the win, Westville improved to 3-7 overall and finished 1-5 in District 3A-3 play.
Grove beats Miami
Grove ran only 32 plays on offense but still managed to knock off Miami, 31-13, on Friday night. The Ridgerunners capped their regular season with a 6-3 record overall and 4-3 in District 4A-3.
Both Emmanuel Crawford and Kadian Forbis rushed for 70 yards apiece, while Forbis and Greg McCurdy scored touchdowns on the ground. Carson Trimble also threw a touchdown pass for Grove, which was limited to 233 yards on offense.
“Miami did a good job of shortening the game,” Grove coach Ron Culwell said. “We only snapped the ball 32 times. Give them credit, they had a good game plan. It was an ugly win, but our kids got it done. We made plays when we had to.”
Adair atop 2A-8
The trio of Nate Ratcliff, BJ Mizulo and Garrett Long spearheaded an offensive showcase to lead Class 2A No. 5 Adair to a 42-7 victory over Claremore Sequoyah on Friday. The district championship is the Warriors’ ninth in the past 10 seasons.
“Each year our goals are to win the next game, win a district championship and win a state championship,” Adair coach Rob Gilstrap said. “(Friday) night happened to be a two-for-one. Our kids played with great teamwork and old-fashioned grit. I was really pleased our effort. Now it’s time to refocus and go win the next game.”
Ratcliff threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns with two of those going to Garrett Long, who hauled in three catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Long also rushed for 86 yards and a score.
Mizulo finished with 100 yards rushing and a touchdown -- a 6-yard score in the first quarter to start the Warriors’ scoring barrage.
The Warriors finished the regular season 9-1 overall and 7-0 in 2A-8. Claremore Sequoyah finished 7-2 and 5-1.
-- Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
