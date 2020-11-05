Week 10 high school football kickoff with Bryce Drummond, Andrew Carney and others

Numbers to know

7,980: Career passing yards by Pawhuska’s Bryce Drummond. He can go over 8,000 Friday as the Class A No. 1 Huskies host Ketchum, trying to complete what fans believe would be the first undefeated regular season in school history. Drummond also has 96 career TD passes.

18: Fourth-down conversions by 5A No. 3 Coweta, in 22 attempts. The Tigers extended three TD drives with fourth-down converts in the 42-27 win at previously No. 1 Bishop Kelley. On Friday, they play their first true home game of 2020, hosting Durant on a new artificial turf at Tiger Field.

10.3 Average yards per rushing attempt by Collinsville’s Andrew Carney. The junior QB ran for 344 yards and five TDs at Pryor last week as the 5A No. 2 Cards clinched the District 5A-4 title. He totals 1,177 yards and 19 TDs on 114 carries as Tahlequah visits Friday.

Players to watch

Cole Adams, WR, Owasso

Has seven TD receptions and averages 22 yards per catch as the No. 1 Rams end the regular season hosting Putnam City.

Carson Funk, QB/DB, Davenport