 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 10 high school football kickoff with Bryce Drummond, Andrew Carney and others

Week 10 high school football kickoff with Bryce Drummond, Andrew Carney and others

{{featured_button_text}}
Pawhuska High School (copy)

Bryce Drummond winds up to a deliver a pass in practice. The senior QB likely will become the 24th player in Oklahoma history to eclipse 8,000 career passing yards Friday as his Class A No. 1 Pawhuska Huskies host Ketchum to end the 2020 regular season. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

Numbers to know

7,980: Career passing yards by Pawhuska’s Bryce Drummond. He can go over 8,000 Friday as the Class A No. 1 Huskies host Ketchum, trying to complete what fans believe would be the first undefeated regular season in school history. Drummond also has 96 career TD passes.

18: Fourth-down conversions by 5A No. 3 Coweta, in 22 attempts. The Tigers extended three TD drives with fourth-down converts in the 42-27 win at previously No. 1 Bishop Kelley. On Friday, they play their first true home game of 2020, hosting Durant on a new artificial turf at Tiger Field.

10.3 Average yards per rushing attempt by Collinsville’s Andrew Carney. The junior QB ran for 344 yards and five TDs at Pryor last week as the 5A No. 2 Cards clinched the District 5A-4 title. He totals 1,177 yards and 19 TDs on 114 carries as Tahlequah visits Friday.

Players to watch

Cole Adams, WR, Owasso

Has seven TD receptions and averages 22 yards per catch as the No. 1 Rams end the regular season hosting Putnam City.

Carson Funk, QB/DB, Davenport

Has accounted for 35 TDs as the Class B No. 3 Bulldogs host No. 6 Regent Prep to decide the District B-8 title.

Ben Harris, QB, Carl Albert

Will play his 50th consecutive game and make his 49th start at quarterback Friday as the 5A No. 1 Titans visit Lawton Ike.

Eric Virgil, RB, Hilldale

Averages 8.6 yards per carry with 16 TDs as a sophomore as the 4A No. 6 Hornets host Fort Gibson for their annual grudge match.

Cooper Williams, OT/DE, Pryor

Dependable senior makes his 30th consecutive start Friday as the Tigers visit Claremore to face the archrival Zebras for the 96th time.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News