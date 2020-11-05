 Skip to main content
Week 10: Friday night kickoff with FOX23

  • Updated
Verdigris Holland Hall

Verdigris' Caden Pamell runs the ball downfield against Holland Hall's defense during their game at Holland Hall in Tulsa on Friday, October 30, 2020.

 John Clanton

James Aydelott’s forecast

Kickoff: Clear, 65°

Halftime: Clear, 62°

End of game: Clear, 59°

On Fox23 tonight

6:20 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.: Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week Wagoner at Skiatook 

11 p.m.: Highlights from Wagoner at Skiatook, Putnam City at Owasso, Tahlequah at Collinsville, Durant at Coweta, McAlester at Rogers, Pryor at Claremore, Sapulpa at Glenpool, Edison at East Central, Vinita at Verdigris and Adair at Claremore Sequoyah.

Week 9: Coweta, Holland Hall, Jenks, BA and Owasso all post wins: Find all our coverage here

Here's a look at our Week 9 coverage.

For more, go to OKPrepsExtra.com.

 

The Tulsa World and FOX23 continue our partnership this season, bringing you wall-to-wall coverage of high school football. Check out this week's Friday night weather forecast, FOX23's broadcast schedule and the Cox Channel's Game of the Week.

