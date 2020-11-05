Week 10: Friday night kickoff with FOX23

James Aydelott’s forecast
Kickoff: Clear, 65°
Halftime: Clear, 62°
End of game: Clear, 59°
On Fox23 tonight
6:20 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.: Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week Wagoner at Skiatook
11 p.m.: Highlights from Wagoner at Skiatook, Putnam City at Owasso, Tahlequah at Collinsville, Durant at Coweta, McAlester at Rogers, Pryor at Claremore, Sapulpa at Glenpool, Edison at East Central, Vinita at Verdigris and Adair at Claremore Sequoyah.
Week 9: Coweta, Holland Hall, Jenks, BA and Owasso all post wins: Find all our coverage here
Here's a look at our Week 9 coverage.
For more, go to OKPrepsExtra.com.
Coweta, Holland Hall post big wins. COURTESY/FOX23
Coweta quarterback Gage Hamm accounted for 364 yards and five touchdowns as the Tigers wrapped up the 5A-3 championship.
See our best photos as two of 5A's top teams battle.
Holland Hall quarterback Wallace Clark accounts for 286 yards and six touchdowns.
See our best photos as Verdigris plays at Holland Hall.
During its current four-game winning streak, Union has posted wins by margins of 56, 50, 25 and 41 points.
Thanks to five Moore turnovers, Owasso only needed 173 yards on offense to get the job done and remain unbeaten.
See our best photos as the state's top-ranked team plays at Moore.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum praised Mims and said he wants Tulsa "to be a city that honors the heroes of our community."
The Tulsa World and FOX23 continue our partnership this season, bringing you wall-to-wall coverage of high school football. Check out this week's Friday night weather forecast, FOX23's broadcast schedule and the Cox Channel's Game of the Week.
A look at some playoff-caliber teams that will get a chance to play in the postseason that may not have otherwise in a normal year.
When Isaac Smith moved to Wagoner before his junior year, he wondered how a guy from archrival Coweta would be received.
A Tulsa County district judge ruled Wednesday that Bixby is not required to allow a Ponca City radio station free access to live-stream Friday…
This isn't going to make University of Tulsa fans happy, but Wagoner defensive end Isaac Smith has changed his mind.
Booker T. Washington’s football game Friday at Muskogee has been canceled, and the Roughers also have canceled their final regular-season game…
The four-star prospect considered other Division I schools, but told friends that OSU was his “dream” school, Beggs coach David Tenison said.
Only three coaches voted in District 6AII-2.
Hammond averages 32.8 yards per catch with nine touchdowns, and also has scored as a punt returner and safety for the undefeated Cardinals.
Look below for all our Week 8 coverage that includes stories from games, scores, statistics and photos.
Week 7: Metro downs Victory, Bixby and Owasso remain perfect, Coweta holds off McAlester; Get all our coverage here
Owasso and Bixby again post easy wins. Metro scores 35 points in a win over Victory Christian while Coweta uses some razzle dazzle to down McA…
Week 6: Metro holds off Beggs, Cascia upsets No. 1 Vian, Booker T. blanks Sand Springs; Complete coverage here
There were some close ones, an upset of a top-ranked team and an impressive performance by Booker T. Washington. Here is all of our Week 6 cov…
Jenks rallies past Broken Arrow. Bixby's Braylin Presley continues to be amazing. Owasso extends its winning streak to 18. It was another exci…
Owasso, Bixby and Wagoner remained unbeaten Friday night in Week 4.
Holland Hall's Wallace Clark threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, as Holland Hall rolled to a big win over Metro Christian on Frid…
Owasso's Cole Adams caught a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter, as the Rams rolled to a 32-6 victory over Broken Arrow on Friday n…
Week 1: Bixby picks up second straight win over Jenks; Broken Arrow knocks off Union; Follow all our coverage here
Coming off a nationally-televised win over Bentonville West to open the season, Broken Arrow notched another high profile victory Friday, knoc…
A most unusual 2020 high school football season kicked off Friday.
The new face of football: Everything you need to know about the Tulsa area's 2020 high school season
High school football is scheduled to start this week, but who knows if school will even be in session by Friday.
Bookmark it to keep up with new content updated daily: OKPrepsExtra.com
