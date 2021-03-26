Webster's Anthony Pritchard decommits from Tennessee Tech, reopens recruiting

The 6-3 Pritchard, one of the top scorers in Tulsa Public Schools history, averaged 22.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season to help Webster reach the Class 4A state semifinals.

Pritchard said in his post, "First off I would like to thank Tennessee Tech for recruiting me. Thanks to coach (John) Pelphrey and coach (Marcus) King for all their support. After talking with my family, I have decided to decommit from Tennessee Tech and reopen my recruitment. Thanks for everyone for all the love and support."