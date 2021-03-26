Webster's Anthony Pritchard decommits from Tennessee Tech, reopens recruiting

Webster guard Anthony Pritchard, who signed in November with Tennessee Tech, announced Thursday on Twitter that he is reopening his recruitment.
The 6-3 Pritchard, one of the top scorers in Tulsa Public Schools history, averaged 22.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season to help Webster reach the Class 4A state semifinals.
Pritchard said in his post, "First off I would like to thank Tennessee Tech for recruiting me. Thanks to coach (John) Pelphrey and coach (Marcus) King for all their support. After talking with my family, I have decided to decommit from Tennessee Tech and reopen my recruitment. Thanks for everyone for all the love and support."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.