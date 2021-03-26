 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Webster's Anthony Pritchard decommits from Tennessee Tech, reopens recruiting

Webster's Anthony Pritchard decommits from Tennessee Tech, reopens recruiting

{{featured_button_text}}
Webster vs Grove (copy)

Anthony Pritchard led Webster to the Class 4A state semifinals this season.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Webster guard Anthony Pritchard, who signed in November with Tennessee Tech, announced Thursday on Twitter that he is reopening his recruitment.

The 6-3 Pritchard, one of the top scorers in Tulsa Public Schools history, averaged 22.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season to help Webster reach the Class 4A state semifinals.

Pritchard said in his post, "First off I would like to thank Tennessee Tech for recruiting me. Thanks to coach (John) Pelphrey and coach (Marcus) King for all their support. After talking with my family, I have decided to decommit from Tennessee Tech and reopen my recruitment. Thanks for everyone for all the love and support."

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News