Webbers Falls girls will rise early to open Class B basketball state tournament

Webbers Falls' girls will have to roll out of bed early Tuesday to prepare for their first game in the Class B basketball state tournament.

The No. 10 Warriors are scheduled to play No. 4 Lookeba-Sickles at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in a first-round game in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced pairings for the A-B state tournaments, and as promised, there are significant changes in this year's format.

All games will be played at State Fair Arena over a span of five days. The familiar Thursday-Friday-Saturday format won't be used except for the Class A boys bracket.

Class B boys will have first-round games staggered over two days, with half of the field playing quarterfinal games in a Tuesday evening session and the other half playing on Wednesday morning. Semifinals in Class B boys are Friday morning.

If Webbers Falls wins on Tuesday, its next game wouldn't be until 8:30 p.m. Thursday — against the Kiowa-Leedey winner.

Championship games in all four brackets will be on Saturday.

Samantha Shanks scored 17 Saturday as the Warriors punched their ticket with a 30-29 win over No. 8 Pittsburg in the area consolation final at Stroud.