Webbers Falls girls will rise early to open Class B basketball state tournament

Webbers Falls' girls will have to roll out of bed early Tuesday to prepare for their first game in the Class B basketball state tournament.
The No. 10 Warriors are scheduled to play No. 4 Lookeba-Sickles at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in a first-round game in Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced pairings for the A-B state tournaments, and as promised, there are significant changes in this year's format.
All games will be played at State Fair Arena over a span of five days. The familiar Thursday-Friday-Saturday format won't be used except for the Class A boys bracket.
Class B boys will have first-round games staggered over two days, with half of the field playing quarterfinal games in a Tuesday evening session and the other half playing on Wednesday morning. Semifinals in Class B boys are Friday morning.
If Webbers Falls wins on Tuesday, its next game wouldn't be until 8:30 p.m. Thursday — against the Kiowa-Leedey winner.
Championship games in all four brackets will be on Saturday.
Samantha Shanks scored 17 Saturday as the Warriors punched their ticket with a 30-29 win over No. 8 Pittsburg in the area consolation final at Stroud.
Class A Girls
All games at State Fair Arena
WEDNESDAY
Seiling vs. Cheyenne, 2 p.m., Garber vs. Hydro-Eakly, 4 p.m.; Vanoss vs. Thomas-Fay-Custer, 6:30 p.m.; Crowder vs. Vici, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Vanoss/Thomas winner vs. Vici/Crowder winner, 2 p.m.; Seiling/Cheyenne winner vs. Hydro-Eakly/Garber winner, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 1 p.m.
Class A Boys
All games at State Fair Arena
THURSDAY
Velma-Alma vs. Arapaho-Butler, 9:30 a.m.; Garber vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton, 11:30 a.m.; Vanoss vs. Snyder, 2 p.m.; Hydro-Eakley vs. Texhoma, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Texhoma/Hydro winner vs. Vanoss/Snyder winner, 6:30 p.m.; Garber/Fort Cobb winner vs. Velma-Alma/Aparche winner, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 8 p.m.
Class B Girls
All games at State Fair Arena
TUESDAY
Webbers Falls vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 9:30 p.m.; Kiowa vs. Leedey, 11:30 p.m.; Lomega vs. Hammon, 2 p.m.; Varnum vs. Forgan, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Lomega/Hammon winner vs. Varnum/Forgan winner, 6:30 p.m.; Webbers Falls/Lookeba winner vs. Kiowa/Leedey winner, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 3 p.m.
Class B Boys
All games at State Fair Arena
TUESDAY
Forgan vs. Red Oak, 6:30 p.m.; Varnum vs. Moutain View-Gotebo, 8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Lomega vs. Cyril, 9:30 a.m.; Tyrone vs. Roff, 11:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Forgan/Red Oak winner vs. Varnum/Moutain View winner, 9:30 a.m.; Lomega/Cyril winner vs. Tyron/Roff winner, 11:30 a.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 3 p.m.