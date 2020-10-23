Watch the Week 8 highlights: Union blitzes Norman North in second half en route to 50-25 win

After a Norman North touchdown in the first half’s final minute, it appeared the Timberwolves were going to take a lead into intermission Friday night against Union.
Arkansas commit AJ Green, however, had other ideas.
“I had a turnover at the beginning of the game, and I was like, I’ve got to make it up, I just have to,” Green said.
On the next play from scrimmage, Green regained the lead for Union with a 75-yard touchdown run off a sprint draw and the Class 6AI No. 4 Redskins were never caught again as they defeated No. 7 Norman North 50-25 at Union-Tuttle Stadium.
“My teammates had some great blocks on that play,” Green said. “It was a great play call by (offensive coordinator) Coach (Dub) Maddox. Credit to my teammates and coaches on that one.”
It was a big night for Union’s top three running backs. Green had 15 rushes for 207 yards and two TDs. Rovaughn Banks carried 11 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Smith added 43 yards on five carries as he scored Union’s first two TDs on the ground — and its last on an interception return. The Redskins broke the game open after a see-saw, 21-17 first half that featured Norman North taking advantage of three Union turnovers and a spectacular 41-yard TD run by Green erased by a penalty.
“We really weren’t playing to our best potential when we first got out here,” Green said. “We just knew that they were playing hard so we had to play harder.”
Union (3-1, 3-4), with its third consecutive victory, moved into prime position for 6AI-2’s No. 2 seed and the potential to host two playoff games as Norman North dropped to 4-3 and 3-2.
“I don’t think it was as clean as the last couple games but as a coach I didn’t think it would be because Norman North is a good football team,” Union head coach Kirk Fridrich said. “We know they’re a playoff team and we felt this would be a second-round playoff matchup. These guys are coached real well and we knew it would be a battle, and we knew we would have to struggle and we did at times.
“But I was really proud of our defense in the second half and proud of our running game. Our guys just did an excellent job in taking control of the game. When they hit adversity they found a way to come back and take control of it.”
Banks’ 6-yard TD run finished a six-play, 42-yard drive on Union’s first possession of the second half that followed a Timberwolves 3-and-out capped by Matthias Roberson’s sack. Banks added a 58-yard TD run later in the third quarter for a 35-17 lead.
Norman North cut its deficit to 32-25 early in the fourth quarter on quarterback Jackson Remualdo’s 2-yard TD run and his 2-point conversion pass to Chapman McKown, who finished with 116 yards on 17 carries.
The Timberwolves stopped Union’s ensuing drive in the red zone, but the Redskins got the ball back quickly as Roberson recovered a fumble after his pressure led to a sack. Union then sealed the win with a pair of TDs in a 27-second span as Green scored two plays later on a 20-yard run and Smith added the Pick-6.
Union has scored 178 points in the past three games after only producing 21 in the first four.
“We always knew our offense was going to be explosive,” Green said. “We have so many playmakers on this team.”
