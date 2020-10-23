Watch the Week 8 highlights: Top-ranked Owasso rolls to win at Mustang

MUSTANG — Almost whatever Owasso tried worked Friday night against Mustang, and the score reflected the Rams’ domination.
Sophomore quarterback Austin Havens competed 10-of-16 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns — three of those to Kelan Carney — and ran for another score while Owasso’s defense limited Mustang to 158 yards of offense as the Rams, ranked No. 1 in Class 6AI, rolled to a 43-14 win at Bronco Stadium.
In recording its 21st straight win, Owasso (8-0, 5-0 in District 6AI-2) won at No. 8 Mustang (4-4, 2-3) for the second straight season in a battle of coaching cousins – Bill Blankenship for Owasso, Lee Blankenship for the Broncos.
The result was effectively determined in the first four minutes of the football game. Owasso had a strong north wind – which dropped wind chills into the 30s – at its backs in the first quarter and took full advantage, outgaining Mustang 127 yards to minus-19 yards during the quarter.
On the Rams’ fourth offensive play, Havens hit Cole Adams on a 52-yard touchdown pass. Owasso safety Gage Lancy intercepted Mustang quarterback Tristen Russell on the Broncos’ first offensive play and returned it to the Mustang 32. Havens hit Trey Goins for a 31-yard gain, then plunged into the end zone from inside the 1-yard-line to make it 14-0 with 8:31 still left in the quarter.
Owasso later took over after a Mustang punt at the Broncos’ 30 and needed only one play to score, with Havens connecting with Carney at the 2:24 mark of the first quarter.
Going into the wind in the second quarter, the Rams rolled more than six minutes off the clock with an 81-yard drive, but lost a fumble at the Mustang 4. On the next play, linebacker Brenden Dye sacked Russell in the end zone for a safety, then Owasso scored after the ensuing free kick on a 17-yard pass from Havens to Carney, making it 29-0.
Carney’s third touchdown catch in as many receptions went for 8 yards and put the Rams ahead 36-0. Mustang picked up a pair of late touchdowns, on a 9-yard run by Jacobe Johnson and a 3-yard run by Eli Young.
Owasso finished with 442 yards of offense. DeShawn Kinnard led the Rams’ rushers with 50 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, while Derrick Overstreet had 44 yards on 10 carries. The Rams played without another top back – and their starting kicker — Hagen Hood, who was injured in last week’s win at Southmoore. Jake Adams handled the kicking duties for the Rams against Mustang.
