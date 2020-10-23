Watch the Week 8 highlights: Broken Arrow falls at Edmond Santa Fe, 35-28

EDMOND — Broken Arrow was in the game the entire way Friday, but couldn’t get it done in the end, despite three touchdowns from junior running back Maurion Horn.
No. 5 Edmond Santa Fe used Angelo Rankin’s 85-yard kickoff return to end the third quarter and a 162-yard rushing night by Ethane Hyche to prevail 35-28 in a key District 6AI-1 win over the third-ranked Tigers before about 2,500 spectators on a chilly night in Wolves Stadium.
The win left Edmond Santa Fe 5-2 overall, 4-0 in league play and on the inside track to the district title if the Wolves win out.
They have one more district win than Jenks and the teams won’t play unless they make up their scheduled Oct. 15 game, postponed because of Jenks’ issues with the coronavirus.
Santa Fe will finish with six wins if it prevails in its final two regular-season games, at Enid next Friday and at home to Moore to end the regular season on Nov. 6. Jenks also had a game with Enid postponed and could only reach five district wins if neither postponement is made up.
“Obviously, that’s huge for us in this crazy world and all the different things that are going on and how we’re keeping track of districts and things like that,” Santa Fe coach Kyle White said. “It’s unfortunate that that’s (how things are). We would love to play Jenks and I’m sure they would love to play us, but we’ve said all along that we’re just gonna play the cards we’re dealt and it’s kind of like we’ve got an ace in our pocket right now.”
Broken Arrow fell to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the district with a home game against Norman due next week.
Tigers coach David Alexander was frustrated with the near miss.
“Against good teams, you can’t lose the turnover battle and give up a kickoff return. You’re gonna lose those games,” he said. “We had a couple of opportunities with a ball on the ground or one that was knocked up in the air, but we didn’t get those, for whatever reason. For whatever reason, things aren’t falling our way. When that happens, you can’t give up turnovers.”
The Tigers really only lost one. After Santa Fe drove 69 yards to break a 28-28 tie on Micah Snoddy’s 9-yard run with 6:10 left, the Wolves’ James Burnett stripped the ball from BA quarterback Jake Raines.
Santa Fe recovered and ran out most of the remaining time until giving the ball back with 40 seconds left at the Tigers’ 5-yard line. Raines completed a 23-yard pass to Keyon Barnett but then was sacked and time ran out on the game clock.
BA’s defense had a fourth-down stop and Sterling Ramsey’s interception to stop Santa Fe drives in the first half and led 14-7 at intermission on the strength of a 6-yard TD run by Sanchez Banks and Horn’s 86-yard run down the right sideline.
But Santa Fe got its ground game moving in the third quarter and the powerful Hyche started wearing out the Tigers.
The Wolves tied the game on Scott Pfeiffer’s 5-yard TD pass to Shawn Allen and then took the lead when Pfeiffer hit Taylen Shettron on a slant route and the speedy junior, considered one of the state’s best receivers, split two defenders and went 47 yards to make it 21-14.
BA came back to tie at 21 on Horn’s 12-yard TD run but Rankin returned the ensuing kickoff and the Tigers were behind just as quickly.
Horn got free along the left sideline and reeled in Raines’ 32-yard TD pass to make it 28-28, but when the Wolves retook the lead, they were ahead to stay.
