Watch the Week 8 highlights: Broken Arrow falls at Edmond Santa Fe, 35-28

EDMOND — Broken Arrow was in the game the entire way Friday, but couldn’t get it done in the end, despite three touchdowns from junior running back Maurion Horn.

No. 5 Edmond Santa Fe used Angelo Rankin’s 85-yard kickoff return to end the third quarter and a 162-yard rushing night by Ethane Hyche to prevail 35-28 in a key District 6AI-1 win over the third-ranked Tigers before about 2,500 spectators on a chilly night in Wolves Stadium.

The win left Edmond Santa Fe 5-2 overall, 4-0 in league play and on the inside track to the district title if the Wolves win out.

They have one more district win than Jenks and the teams won’t play unless they make up their scheduled Oct. 15 game, postponed because of Jenks’ issues with the coronavirus.

Santa Fe will finish with six wins if it prevails in its final two regular-season games, at Enid next Friday and at home to Moore to end the regular season on Nov. 6. Jenks also had a game with Enid postponed and could only reach five district wins if neither postponement is made up.