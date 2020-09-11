Watch the Week 2 highlights: Owasso bombards Broken Arrow, 32-6

BROKEN ARROW — Sophomore quarterback Austin Havens was nearly perfect Friday night and so were the rest of his Owasso teammates in a showdown between Class 6AI’s top-two ranked teams.
Havens completed 16-of-20 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns to Cole Adams, and also had a rushing TD in the No. 1 Rams’ 32-6 victory over Broken Arrow at Memorial Stadium.
Defending state champion Owasso (3-0), which posted its 16th consecutive win, delivered a dominating performance in the second Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl, driven by Jim Glover Auto Family.
The Rams (3-0) have won three in a row in their rivalry with the Tigers (2-1) for the first time since 2006-07.
Owasso outgained Broken Arrow 426-165 yards. The Rams had the ball on offense for 30 of the game’s 48 minutes. Owasso scored on five of its eight possessions. Two of the remaining three ended when time ran out in the half and the other was a 79-yard drive that came up empty as Hagen Hood, after a scintillating 30-yard run, fumbled as he stretched toward the goal line and the ball went through the end zone for a touchback. Hood had 14 rushes for a career-high 104 yards and kicked a field goal.
Havens sees the Rams’ offense getting better with each game.
“We’re feeling pretty hot right now,” Havens said. “We’ve just got to keep it going the rest of the season.”
So what has been his biggest improvement since the preseason?
“Just being calm,” Havens said. “I’ve learned more about the offense. Still learning more plays, just being calm in the pocket, completing passes and reading the defense.”
Adams was Owasso’s leading receiver with six catches for 100 yards.
Owasso coach Bill Blankenship credited co-offensive coordinators Justin Morsey and Zac Simmonds for their game plan.
“It’s hard to explain, but they do a lot of things that cause problems,” Blankenship said. “And Justin really thought that, in the running game, we could make it a little simpler just to let our guys be more aggressive. So we did. We didn’t run a whole lot of different plays, but we did a good job of fitting what we did.”
Broken Arrow coach David Alexander was impressed by Owasso’s offensive line that starts five seniors, led by Dillon Gilbert and Hudson Moseby.
“They were able to run the ball when they wanted to, and that opens up other stuff, and that was the biggest factor,” Alexander said. “It was a tough matchup for us.”
The tone was set early as the Rams took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards in 10 plays, capped by Havens’ 27-yard TD pass to Adams. Hood had five carries for 31 yards on the drive.
After Broken Arrow went 3-and-out, the Rams moved 52 yards in 11 plays. Havens and Adams connected again on a 7-yard TD pass. Hood ran for the two-point conversion off a fake as the holder Gage Laney lateraled over his shoulder.
Owasso held Broken Arrow’s Maurion Horn to 37 yards on eight rushes after he gained 293 in the Tigers’ first two games. Horn’s 11-yard TD run late in the third quarter kept the Tigers from being shut out.
“I thought we were really crushing the line of scrimmage, and that was the difference,” Blankenship said. “Secondary played really good, but the fact they could not establish the run and get Maurion Horn free was really the key.”
Owasso linebacker Brenden Dye’s fumble recovery set up Havens’ 1-yard TD sneak that made it 22-0 with 3:21 left in the second quarter. Dye also had a TD run in the fourth quarter. Laney intercepted a pass for the third consecutive game just before halftime.
“We’ve had turnovers in every game,” Alexander said. “Giving a really good football team extra possessions is just a deathknell.”
— Shawn Hein, Owasso Reporter, contributed to this story.
