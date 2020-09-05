Watch the highlights: Week 1: Wallace Clark, stout defense lead Holland Hall to 49-0 win over Cascia Hall

This year’s Hall Brawl turned out to be the Hall Maul, courtesy of Holland Hall.
Wallace Clark tossed four touchdown passes and the Dutch defense held Cascia Hall to a net of minus-49 yards rushing as Class 3A No. 4 Holland Hall blanked the Commandos 49-0 Friday night at Ray Siegfried II Stadium in the annual matchup of Tulsa private schools.
Clark opened the scoring with his first TD pass, a 12-yarder to senior wide receiver Marc Gouldsby, early in the first quarter, and the rout was on as the Dutch (1-0) stormed to a 35-0 cushion by halftime.
“We got some breaks and got ahead and that kind of broke their backs early,” Holland Hall coach Tag Gross said about his team’s second straight win in the cross-town rivalry, although Class 2A No. 7 Cascia Hall (1-1) still leads the overall series 34-19 and has won seven of the past 10.
The Dutch’s first touchdown was set up by Gouldsby’s interception of a pass by the Commandos’ Cooper Mullen on the third offensive snap of the game.
Gouldsby then had a third-down sack of Mullen on Cascia Hall’s next offensive possession, forcing a punt.
Gouldsby’s younger brother, Kordell, fielded the ensuing punt at his own 42 and motored 58 yards for a touchdown to put Holland Hall up by 14 early in the second quarter.
Clark added touchdown strikes of 66 yards to running back Zane Woodham on a screen pass and 13 yards to Ethan Roush as part of the Dutch’s big first half.
Holland Hall’s other points in the opening half came when Mullen was hit while attempting a pass. The ball squirted upfield, where Keaton Sterling scooped it up and returned the fumble 33 yards for a defensive touchdown.
The Dutch defense totaled 14 tackles for loss, including five sacks of Mullen, to limit Cascia Hall to minus-49 yards on the ground on 24 attempts.
The Commandos did not fare any better through the air.
Mullen, who had four TD passes a week ago in his team’s win against Victory Christian, was just 7-of-26 for 87 yards and had a stretch of 10 straight incompletions. He completed only four passes after the first quarter.
“We mixed up coverages and our defensive line put a lot of pressure on them,” Gross said.
Holland Hall tacked on its final points in the third quarter as Clark hooked up with Brennen Terry on a 20-yard scoring pass and Woodham notched his second touchdown, this one on a 2-yard run.
View from the sidelines: See the best images from the Holland Hall-Cascia Hall game
