Watch the highlights: Week 1: Darryan Moss, Broken Arrow outlast archrival Union 14-7

After shredding Bentonville (Arkansas) West with big plays last week, BA managed only one against the Redskins. On third-and-8 from the Tigers’ 21 on the first series of the game, Jake Raines threw underneath to RJ Spears-Jennings, who turned the corner on the defensive backfield and went 79 yards for a touchdown.

A botched punt set up the Tigers from the Union 25 in the second quarter, and Sanchez Banks made it 14-0 on a 1-yard run. But Union raced 51 yards to make it 14-7 on Rovaughn Banks’ 1-yard plunge, and that’s how the score stayed in an old-school battle of defense.

Moss’ big play came early in the third quarter. Union faced fourth-and-1 at the BA 41 on its most promising drive of the second half. The speedy Banks had to stoop for a low snap and that gave Moss time to drop him for a 4-yard loss.

“We just had to step it up,” Moss said. “Last week, we didn’t do too good, so we brought the intensity in practice. We trusted our new defensive coordinator (Clarence Holley) and trusted everybody to make a play.”

AJ Green, Union’s University of Arkansas running back commit, rushed for 138 yards, but only 13 yards came in the second half. Union held BA running back Maurion Horn to 100 yards after he went off for 190 against Bentonville West.