Watch the highlights: Week 1: Darryan Moss, Broken Arrow outlast archrival Union 14-7

BROKEN ARROW — Darryan Moss had a key stop and Broken Arrow’s defense did what its offense couldn’t do Friday night — make the plays to finally put away Union in the 51st meeting of the neighborhood rivals.
The third-ranked Tigers forced four turnovers and outlasted the fifth-ranked Redskins 14-7 before a crowd restricted by COVID-19 guidelines to about 3,000 in the Tigers’ Memorial Stadium.
Defensive end Dakota Tomlinson recovered two fumbles and cornerback Corey Williams intercepted his second pass in as many weeks.
“What a tough ... what a great game that was,” Broken Arrow coach David Alexander said. “Neither team was sharp offensively, but our defense really grew up a bunch in one week and made a lot of big plays.”
Broken Arrow improved to 2-0 ahead of next week’s home showdown with No. 1 Owasso. Union, seemingly greatly improved over last week’s 34-0 loss at Bixby, fell to 0-2 ahead of its annual grudge match at Jenks next week.
After shredding Bentonville (Arkansas) West with big plays last week, BA managed only one against the Redskins. On third-and-8 from the Tigers’ 21 on the first series of the game, Jake Raines threw underneath to RJ Spears-Jennings, who turned the corner on the defensive backfield and went 79 yards for a touchdown.
A botched punt set up the Tigers from the Union 25 in the second quarter, and Sanchez Banks made it 14-0 on a 1-yard run. But Union raced 51 yards to make it 14-7 on Rovaughn Banks’ 1-yard plunge, and that’s how the score stayed in an old-school battle of defense.
Moss’ big play came early in the third quarter. Union faced fourth-and-1 at the BA 41 on its most promising drive of the second half. The speedy Banks had to stoop for a low snap and that gave Moss time to drop him for a 4-yard loss.
“We just had to step it up,” Moss said. “Last week, we didn’t do too good, so we brought the intensity in practice. We trusted our new defensive coordinator (Clarence Holley) and trusted everybody to make a play.”
AJ Green, Union’s University of Arkansas running back commit, rushed for 138 yards, but only 13 yards came in the second half. Union held BA running back Maurion Horn to 100 yards after he went off for 190 against Bentonville West.
With under six minutes to play, BA made two first downs on runs by Horn and Sanchez Banks and burned all but the final 1:36.
Union took over at its 20 but went nowhere. Buddy Mack sacked Rovaughn Banks for 5 yards on first down, Moss tackled him for a short gain on second down and Banks’ final two passes were incomplete.
