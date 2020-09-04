Watch the highlights: Week 1: Bixby rallies, then hangs on to stop Jenks

Jenks (1-1) held a 21-7 lead after Grant Lohr’s second TD run of the game, with 4:37 left in the second quarter. But the Spartans, ignited by Presley’s 53-yard kickoff return, wound up taking a 28-21 lead into halftime after scoring three TDs in a span of 2:28.

Bixby (2-0) never lost that lead, but there were some tense moments en route to recording consecutive wins over Jenks for the first time since 1968-69. The Spartans have won three of the past four meetings after Jenks had won 26 in a row in the series.

Presley scored on a 13-yard pop pass to extend Bixby’s lead to 35-21 with 7:13 left in the third quarter. Stephen Kittleman matched that less than two minutes later with a 16-yard TD pass to Waylon Adams.

Late in the third quarter, Bixby made it 42-28 as the right-handed Williams used a nifty scramble to his left to connect on a 16-yard TD with Jackson Rogers, who caught the ball while on the ground in the end zone.

Kittleman, with an incredible 42-yard scramble after it looked as if he would be sacked, set up his 8-yard TD pass to Ty Walls midway through the fourth quarter. But the Trojans’ last drive ended on downs at the Bixby 47 in the final minute.

“Our defense buckled down,” Montgomery said.