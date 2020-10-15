Watch the highlights: Luke and Dylan Hasz pace Bixby to 31st straight win with 51-20 victory over Sand Springs

Bixby (6-0 overall, 3-0 in 6AII-2) got on the board after stopping a Sand Springs fake punt midway through the first quarter. Keaton Campbell was tackled behind the line of scrimmage on a fourth-and-2 from the Sandites 18. On the next play, Williams found Hasz for a 13-yard touchdown strike.

After forcing a three-and-out, Dylan Hasz returned the ensuing Sand Springs punt 52 yards, which bounced twice on the ground, for a score. On Bixby’s next possession, Williams and Luke Hasz hooked up again, this time for a 42-yard catch and run as Hasz bounced off of multiple Sandite defenders on his way to the end zone.

Sand Springs (4-3, 2-2) scored its first touchdown on the first play of the second quarter when Ty Pennington found Jamon Sisco for a 69-yard catch and run. Bixby’s final score came on a 13-play drive capped off by a Jersey Robb 5-yard run. The Spartans converted on two fourth-down opportunities on the march, one coming from Robb, as they held a 30-6 halftime lead.

Presley scored three times in the third quarter in less than five minutes of game time. He broke off scoring runs of 18 and 3 yards, then took a swing pass down the sidelines for a 78-yard sprint as the Bixby lead swelled to 51-6.