Watch the highlights: Jenks uses big second half to rally past Broken Arrow, 38-30

JENKS — For the third consecutive time in the Jenks-Broken Arrow rivalry, the outcome was decided by a defensive stand in the last seconds.

Third-ranked Broken Arrow prevailed on the previous two occasions, but this time it was No. 2 Jenks that came away with the victory, 38-30, in a Class 6AI-1 district opener Friday night at Allan Trimble Stadium.

Jenks (3-1) held on as Broken Arrow's Jake Raines, under pressure, fired an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 at the Trojans 22 with three seconds remaining.

"Two really good football teams," Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. "Another game that really went down to the wire just like the last two. I wasn't really happy with how we started the game, but I'm really proud of the guys. As poorly as we played early, they got it back together and just went to work and tried to win every play as we asked them, and came out victorious."

Jenks rallied from a 17-0 deficit to snap a three-game losing streak in their series against the Tigers (2-2), who defeated the Trojans in the 2018 state final.

"It really means a lot to get this win," said Jenks senior running back/safety Grant Lohr, who had 23 rushes for 198 yards and scored two TDs.