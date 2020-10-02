Watch the highlights: Jenks uses big second half to rally past Broken Arrow, 38-30

JENKS — For the third consecutive time in the Jenks-Broken Arrow rivalry, the outcome was decided by a defensive stand in the last seconds.
Third-ranked Broken Arrow prevailed on the previous two occasions, but this time it was No. 2 Jenks that came away with the victory, 38-30, in a Class 6AI-1 district opener Friday night at Allan Trimble Stadium.
Jenks (3-1) held on as Broken Arrow's Jake Raines, under pressure, fired an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 at the Trojans 22 with three seconds remaining.
"Two really good football teams," Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. "Another game that really went down to the wire just like the last two. I wasn't really happy with how we started the game, but I'm really proud of the guys. As poorly as we played early, they got it back together and just went to work and tried to win every play as we asked them, and came out victorious."
Jenks rallied from a 17-0 deficit to snap a three-game losing streak in their series against the Tigers (2-2), who defeated the Trojans in the 2018 state final.
"It really means a lot to get this win," said Jenks senior running back/safety Grant Lohr, who had 23 rushes for 198 yards and scored two TDs.
Lohr had eight carries for 79 yards on an 11-play, 80-yard drive that took up more than half of the fourth quarter. Jayden Patrick capped the drive with a 3-yard TD run that finished the scoring.
"Some huge runs by him, some tough runs, he had to run through some people," Riggs said about Lohr. "But that drive there to take an eight-point lead was tremendous."
Lohr enabled Jenks to take its first lead, 31-30, when he took a short pass from Stephen Kittleman, broke a tackle and raced down the left sideline for a 29-yard touchdown that was followed by Max Paskvan's extra-point kick with 4:09 left in the third quarter.
Kittleman completed 15-of-22 passes for 266 yards and three TDs. Sanchez Banks was Broken Arrow's offensive leader with 14 rushes for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
"Just like I told my kids all week it was going to come down to the end of the game to make a play and they (Trojans) made the play," Tigers coach David Alexander said. "Last year, we made the play. You can't relax against good football teams, you've got to play 48 minutes and they made one more big play than we did."
Jenks punting woes led to Broken Arrow taking a 17-0 lead. Mason Garrett opened the scoring with a 40-yard field goal after the Tigers drove 36 yards following Jenks' 19-yard punt.
Broken Arrow's second possession started on Jenks' 18 after a high snap resulted in a 5-yard punt. Three plays later, Banks scored on a 13-yard run with 1:15 left in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Broken Arrow's Jadahian Floyd-Wright blocked a punt that Mason Elmore recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.
Jenks, however, answered two minutes later as Patrick made an electrifying TD run on a 50-yard TD reception from Kittleman.
Broken Arrow, on its ensuing possession, needed only 1:22 to drive 60 yards in five plays as Maurion Horn bounced off a defensive back and scored on a 26-yard pass from Raines to give the Tigers a 24-7 lead with 6:57 left in the second quarter.
Jenks responded with an eight-play 90-yard drive that featured two acrobatic catches by Ty Walls on passes of 22 and 30 yards. The latter cut the Trojans' deficit to 24-14.
The Trojans forced the Tigers into a three-and-out and Kittleman led an efficient drive of 43 yards in eight plays, taking only 41 seconds, capped by Paskvan's 36-yard field goal that made it 24-17 going into halftime.
Each team scored in the second half's opening three minutes. Banks raced 59 yards for a TD, but that was matched three plays later by Lohr's 8-yard touchdown run that began Jenks' decisive 21-0 run to end the game.
Barry Lewis
918-581-8393
Twitter: @BarryLewisTW
