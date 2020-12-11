Watch the highlights: Holland Hall routs Lincoln Christian for 3A title

EDMOND — Holland Hall quarterback Wallace Clark saved the best performance of his football career for his final game Friday night.
Clark accounted for 398 yards and five touchdowns to help lead the Dutch past defending champion Lincoln Christian 35-7 in the Class 3A state final before an estimated 2,850 fans at Wantland Stadium.
Holland Hall (12-0), which entered the game ranked No. 2, won its first state title in its five years as an OSSAA member. The Dutch opened 2020 on Sept. 4 with a 49-0 victory over rival Cascia Hall and were on their way to a perfect season that included two games canceled by opponents' COVID issues. The Dutch's smallest winning margin was 24 points.
“We didn’t know what we would have with regard to a season,” Dutch coach Tag Gross said. “Before the Cascia game, we told our guys, ‘Let’s enjoy this one. It may be the only one we get.’ We’re just so appreciative to have had this season and now this moment.”
Lincoln Christian (12-1), which was ranked No. 1, had its 26-game winning streak snapped and dropped to 2-2 in state finals.
Clark, who is a University of Oklahoma baseball signee, was nearly perfect as he completed 15-of-23 passes for 268 yards and three TDs. He also had 15 rushes for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Clark directed an offense that outgained Lincoln 431 yards to 123 and didn’t commit any turnovers. In addition, he had two tackles as a safety on the Dutch’s dominating defense and averaged 38 yards on three punts.
“I will remember every pass, every completion, every play of this game,” Clark said. “At the end of last year, we knew we had a really special team coming back.”
Holland Hall’s Marc Gouldsby and Ethan Roush each had five catches and a TD.
“To me, Wallace plays like this every time,” said Gouldsby, who had 130 receiving yards. “It was just another day on the field for Wallace.”
Gouldsby scored the first touchdown on a 17-yard pass from Clark midway through the first quarter on the way to a 21-0 lead. The TD came on the first play after Clark’s 21-yard scramble on a 3rd-and-12 plus 15 were added for a personal foul penalty.
“I think that set the pace and let them know we weren’t playing any games,” Gouldsby said.
Early in the second quarter, Gouldsby caught a 52-yard bomb and on the next snap, Clark connected on a 32-yard TD pass to Brenden Terry, who won a battle for the ball with a Bulldogs defender for a 13-0 lead.
Clark’s 3-yard TD run and 2-point pass to Braxton Utter increased the lead to 21-0 with 5:07 left in the first half.f
Lincoln, however, answered with Cooper Lancaster’s 85-yard kickoff return to the 10. On fourth down at the 2, Chase Hudson flipped a TD pass to Eli Shearrer.
The Dutch had a chance to expand their 21-7 lead before halftime after Roush’s first of two interceptions, followed by Clark’s 13-yard run and two completions. However, from the 1 on the half’s final play, Clark was stopped for no gain, but that only delayed the Dutch landing the knockout punch.
That came instead when Clark hit Roush in stride at the 5 for a 30-yard TD pass with 4:03 left in the third quarter. Clark scored the final TD on a 5-yard run as he dragged defenders into the end zone with 4:17 remaining.
“I did think we would be the more physical team, and I believed we had an advantage in matchups with our receivers,” Gross said.
Lincoln, which entered averaging 50 points per game, couldn’t get untracked on offense. Holland Hall allowed only 69 points in 12 games this season. Lincoln's Max Brown and Hudson were a combined 3-of-12 passing for 10 yards and were sacked three times. Brown, a junior, was the leading rusher with 22 carries for 56 yards, including sacks.
“They slowed down our pass game a lot,” Brown said. “We had to hit big plays and didn’t do it when it mattered. We played hard and had an amazing season with an amazing group of seniors that laid it all on the line. This is the biggest motivation anybody can have to get back here next year.”
For Clark, his high school career came full circle Friday as his last start came against the team he made his first start against. Unlike in 2017 when Clark rallied the Dutch for a 22-16 win at Lincoln in the teams’ last meeting before Friday, Holland Hall didn’t need any late heroics this time as Clark ran off the 38 seconds by taking a knee in the victory formation.
“Those programs like Jenks — it’s still very important to them to win championships, but they have won so many of them,” Clark said. “This is our first. It’s so special.”
Bill Haisten and Kelly Hines, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.
View from the sideline: Holland Hall defeats Lincoln Christian in 3A title game
