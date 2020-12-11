Watch the highlights: Holland Hall routs Lincoln Christian for 3A title

The Dutch had a chance to expand their 21-7 lead before halftime after Roush’s first of two interceptions, followed by Clark’s 13-yard run and two completions. However, from the 1 on the half’s final play, Clark was stopped for no gain, but that only delayed the Dutch landing the knockout punch.

That came instead when Clark hit Roush in stride at the 5 for a 30-yard TD pass with 4:03 left in the third quarter. Clark scored the final TD on a 5-yard run as he dragged defenders into the end zone with 4:17 remaining.

“I did think we would be the more physical team, and I believed we had an advantage in matchups with our receivers,” Gross said.

Lincoln, which entered averaging 50 points per game, couldn’t get untracked on offense. Holland Hall allowed only 69 points in 12 games this season. Lincoln's Max Brown and Hudson were a combined 3-of-12 passing for 10 yards and were sacked three times. Brown, a junior, was the leading rusher with 22 carries for 56 yards, including sacks.

“They slowed down our pass game a lot,” Brown said. “We had to hit big plays and didn’t do it when it mattered. We played hard and had an amazing season with an amazing group of seniors that laid it all on the line. This is the biggest motivation anybody can have to get back here next year.”