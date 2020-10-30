Watch the highlights: Holland Hall dominates Verdigris in 3A-4 showdown, 52-7

Holland Hall quarterback Wallace Clark combined with running back Cameron Robinson on Friday night for an early touchdown that was scored in an unusual way.

On third down from the 1, Robinson, after a handoff from Clark, was stopped at the line, but then pitched it back to Clark, who was standing behind him and ran into the end zone.

“It’s definitely not something we practice,” Clark said with a smile. “He got piled up there, and their D-linemen did a good job getting through the gaps. He got stopped there and I was like,`Hey flip me the ball.’ He saw me and flipped it right to me.”

And that symbolized a night when Holland Hall was nearly perfect and Verdigris, on its few opportunities for good plays, had them slip away for the most part in a much-anticipated District 3A-4 showdown.

Clark was a big reason for that as he accounted for 273 yards and six touchdowns in the third-ranked Dutch’s 52-7 rout over the visiting No. 2 Cardinals at Hardesty Field.