Watch the highlights: Holland Hall dominates Verdigris in 3A-4 showdown, 52-7

Holland Hall quarterback Wallace Clark combined with running back Cameron Robinson on Friday night for an early touchdown that was scored in an unusual way.
On third down from the 1, Robinson, after a handoff from Clark, was stopped at the line, but then pitched it back to Clark, who was standing behind him and ran into the end zone.
“It’s definitely not something we practice,” Clark said with a smile. “He got piled up there, and their D-linemen did a good job getting through the gaps. He got stopped there and I was like,`Hey flip me the ball.’ He saw me and flipped it right to me.”
And that symbolized a night when Holland Hall was nearly perfect and Verdigris, on its few opportunities for good plays, had them slip away for the most part in a much-anticipated District 3A-4 showdown.
Clark was a big reason for that as he accounted for 273 yards and six touchdowns in the third-ranked Dutch’s 52-7 rout over the visiting No. 2 Cardinals at Hardesty Field.
Verdigris, which usually has a strong pass rush, sometimes pressured Clark, but could never sack him as Clark completed 11-of-13 passes for 233 yards with four touchdowns — two each to Brenden Terry and Marc Gouldsby. Clark also had seven rushes for 40 yards and two TDs. His elusiveness led to public address announcer Richard Spencer describing Clark’s escapability to “channeling Harry Houdini.”
Dutch coach Tag Gross said, “Wallace has a tendency to improvise a lot. He just has that ability to see things around him.”
And Clark’s also very accurate with his throws.
“I haven’t seen him throw a bad ball all year,” Dutch receiver Ethan Roush said. “If you’re open, he’s going to get it to you.”
Roush was a defensive standout with three interceptions as the Dutch (7-0, 4-0) came up with five turnovers. Verdigris’ Hayden Jones, in his second start at quarterback this season filling in for an injured Dylan White, was under constant pressure from the Dutch pass rushers led by Owen Ostroski and Matt Doyle.
Jones kept the Cardinals (7-1, 4-1) from being shut out with a 42-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, but by then the Dutch had already scored 52. It was only the fourth TD allowed by Holland Hall this season.
Gross called Friday one of the Dutch’s best performances in several seasons.
“We played really well,” Gross said. “We had some short fields, turnovers were huge. Kids had a great week of practice even though the weather was horrible, they were really locked in. Our whole team was ready to go.”
While the matchup between two of 3A’s top-three-ranked teams appeared to have the potential to be a thriller, Clark was not surprised that the Dutch won by a large margin.
“We knew they were a good team, but we’re confident in ourselves and our mentality going into every game is this doesn’t have to be close,” Clark said.
“I thought we played hard both sides of the ball and did our job offensively. We attacked them well and defensively our DBs did a heck of a job and our D-line got pressure on the quarterback and stopped the run game.”
The Dutch received the opening kickoff and drove 80 yards in 12 plays, ending with Clark’s 1-yard TD run on the lateral from Robinson.
Holland Hall’s second drive needed only four plays to travel 62 yards, capped by Clark’s 9-yard TD pass to Gouldsby. The Dutch quickly made it 21-0 as Roush returned an interception 26 yards to the 5, setting up Clark’s 3-yard TD keeper with 13 seconds left in the first quarter.
Three minutes later, Magnus Lepak’s second field goal of the season—a 34-yarder — increased Holland Hall’s lead to 24-0. With 3:37 left in the first half, Clark fired a 25-yard TD strike to Terry for a 31-0 lead.
Roush’s second interception led to Robinson’s 3-yard TD run only 49 seconds after halftime, set up by Clark’s 12-yard scramble. Less than three minutes later, Roush had a 20-yard catch on the play before Gouldsby took a short pass and raced 40 yards down the sideline. Midway through the third, Clark connected with Terry on a 37-yard TD for a 52-0 lead.
“He’s (Clark) really playing well right now,” Gross said. “The game has really slowed down this year for him.”
