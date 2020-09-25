Watch the highlights: Gage Laney's three interceptions propel Owasso past Union, 34-14

OWASSO — Gage Laney became Owasso’s career leader in interceptions Friday night and the former record-holder couldn’t have been happier.
Laney, a senior safety, had three interceptions to raise his career total to 14 as he helped the top-ranked Rams defeat No. 5 Union 34-14 in a District 6AI-2 opener at Owasso Stadium.
The former record was 13, held by Brent Goins, a 1986 All-State defensive back who coached Laney in middle school. Goins congratulated Laney after the game.
“He’s a kid who has always had a good knack for the ball,” Goins said. “He got a lot of interceptions for me, and if anyone’s going to beat my record he’s the kid I would want to beat it. It’s perfect — it had been 34 years so it was time for it to be broken. And I think he’s not going to just break it, but he’s going to kill it because he has about eight (or nine) more games left.
“He may not have been the fastest kid on the field when I coached him but when the ball was in the air he knew the angles to take and he had great hands. So it obviously doesn’t surprise me he’s having this success.”
Laney has interceptions in each of the first four games this season for the Rams (4-0).
“I’ve been working so hard for this,” Laney said. “I’m best friends with his son, Trey, and now Coach (Goins) owes me a steak dinner.”
Laney’s record-setting interception, midway through the fourth quarter, appeared that it was his easiest of the night, as he was like a center fielder backpedaling for a routine fly ball. But looks can be deceiving.
“The last interception I was so nervous — it was the hardest interception I’ve ever had,” Laney said. “It was easy because he (Union quarterback Grayson Tempest) just threw it in the air, but I knew it was on the line and I knew it was for the record.”
Late in the first quarter, Laney picked off Union starting QB Rovaughn Banks on his first interception of the night and returned it 67 yards, as after a head start down the sideline, he narrowly outraced Arkansas running back commit AJ Green to the end zone.
“AJ Green is one of the fastest kids in the state of Oklahoma and I was tired,” Goins said. “I had to come out for the PAT and I was gassed. It was pretty cool.”
Laney’s interception made it 14-0. His second interception late in the first half ensured that Union would take a 27-7 lead into halftime. Owasso’s last TD in the first half came on a 3-yard run by Trey Goins as the Wildcat QB.
“It’s fun to watch these kids play because I’ve coached most of them and I kind of get to live through them a little bit,” Brent Goins said. “It’s exciting to watch these kids work hard together.”
Jaray Austin also had a big night for Owasso as he had seven catches for 125 yards. He had catches of 16 and 44 yards on Owasso’s first two plays — the latter going for the game’s first TD.
After Union (0-4) ended its scoreless drought at seven quarters on Tempest’s 30-yard TD strike to Gage Arthur to open the second period, Austin returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a TD.
Green, who had 12 rushes for 70 yards, scored from the 2 midway through the third quarter to cut Owasso’s lead to 27-14, but the Rams responded on their next possession as Austin Havens completed passes of 40 yards to Austin and 25 to Kelan Carney to set up Derrick Overstreet’s 5-yard TD run that increased the Rams’ lead to 34-14. After that, the only suspense left was whether Laney would set a record he really wanted Friday or have to wait another week.
“I was nervous in the second half because I knew I had to get one more,” Laney said. “It was such a relief and pressure off me.
“We still had a lot of mistakes tonight, but it was a good team win.“
