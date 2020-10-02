Watch the highlights: Braylin Presley rushes for 302 yards; Spartans overpower Carl Albert, 56-14

Presley was ready to retire to the sidelines in the fourth quarter, but was told he was at 298 rushing yards and returned for one play and got four yards.

He praised the line, led by junior center Cody Paschall, who threw a key block in his 36-yard run in the third quarter that gave the Spartans a 28-7 lead.

“I couldn’t have done any of that tonight without my line,” he said. “They blocked it up and got it done.”

Despite the lopsided score, Carl Albert had its chances. Trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, the Titans marched 63 yards to the Spartans’ red zone, but Houston Russell couldn’t hold onto a third-and-6 pass from Ben Harris, and the Titans missed a 38-yard field goal.

After Bixby made it 14-0 on Presley’s second TD at 9:38 of the second quarter, Harris had Russell open down the middle around the Spartans’ 40 with plenty of room to run, but again Russell couldn’t hang on.

Later in the drive, Harris delivered a 50-yard bomb to Cobe Crews and it was 21-7, but that’s as close as the Titans would get.