Watch the highlights: Blocked punt keys Metro Christian past OCS, 55-28, in 2A semifinals

All it took was a blocked punt for No. 1 Metro Christian's outlook to change from disconcerting to dominating.

A blocked punt by Cade Gibson triggered an onslaught of 41 consecutive points, turning a 7-point deficit into a 34-point lead as Metro Christian defeated No. 6 Oklahoma Christian 55-28 in the Class 2A semifinals Friday night at Metro Christian.

Metro Christian (11-2) was stunned early by an opening possession drive by Oklahoma Christian where the Saints went ahead 7-0 on a 1-yard run by Peyton McIntire.

"We felt like it was worth the risk to load up and and go get it, and it paid off," said Metro Christian coach Jared McCoy of the blocked punt. "Special teams and big plays like that always change the momentum of the game. We thought that we had a chance to get a couple from watching tape. Early in the game that is really big."

Oklahoma Christian (11-1) was looking strong until Gibson blocked the punt out of a shallow punt formation. It took a little over a minute for the Patriots to get their first score. And when they scored, the Patriots opened the floodgates.

Kirk Francis connected on an 11-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Penland a little more than a minute after the blocked punt, scoring with 1:42 left in the first quarter to even the score at 7-7.