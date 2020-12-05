Watch the highlights: Bixby wins third straight 6AII state title with 17-14 win over Choctaw

EDMOND — The Bixby Spartans haven’t always been in control from start to finish in these 6A Division II championship games, but they’re almost always celebrating at the end.
Braylin Presley rushed for 206 yards and the No. 1 Spartans’ defense rose up to stop determined, fourth-ranked Choctaw time and time again to preserve a 17-14 victory in the state final, giving the Spartans their sixth gold ball in seven years before an estimated 5,400 spectators in the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium.
Junior linebacker Jack Puckett had two sacks in the waning seconds, halting a Choctaw drive that carried from its 7-yard line into Bixby territory before finally breaking down under relentless Spartans pressure.
Choctaw sophomore quarterback Steele Wasel, who threw for 324 yards and two TDs, completed a 32-yard pass from his own end zone to Terrill Davis at his 36-yard line and kept the drive alive on a fourth-and-9 with a 14-yard pass to Davis to the Spartans’ 49.
But Wasel was sacked by Puckett on the next two plays before completing a 12-yard pass to RJ Jackson, setting up fourth-and-6 at the Bixby 45.
In a bizarre ending, Choctaw couldn’t get a play called and Wasel frantically waved to the sideline with 12 seconds left. The play was finally called, Wasel called for the snap and was buried under an avalanche of Bixby tacklers as time ran out.
“Our defense certainly saved us tonight. Those two plays by Puckett were clutch,” Bixby senior quarterback Mason Williams said with tears in his eyes.
Williams passed for only 34 yards while rushing for 51 but still finished his career with 110 career TD passes, three state titles and a 36-1 record as Bixby’s quarterback.
“It’s a feeling like no other to win with these guys. I’m proud of everyone of them,” Williams said.
Bixby (11-0) extended its winning streak over three seasons to 36 games, beat Choctaw (9-4) for the second time this season and denied the Yellowjackets a title in their first title-game appearance since winning the Class B championship in 1960.
But Choctaw, with many talented sophomores and juniors on their roster, looks like a strong contender for next year’s title.
Presley, who showed his electric speed on a 28-yard touchdown run and another 50-yard run in the second quarter, was surrounded by reporters.
How does his third goal ball in three years square him with older brother Brennan, who won three times in four Bixby seasons and is now an Oklahoma State freshman?
“I think we’re tied, but if we’re not, I guess I’m ahead,” he said with a chuckle.
Jakeb Snyder had another defensive play by intercepting Wasel near the goal line when the Yellowjackets drove to the Bixby 12 early in the fourth quarter. The Spartans held the Yellowjackets without a point on four drives inside Bixby territory.
Bixby was outgained in the first half but led 17-14 because second-team running back Zach Blankenship made a play on special teams to set up a Bixby touchdown and because the Spartans’ defense was exceptional except on two plays.
As it was, the Spartans could have led by more. Braylin Presley’s 50-yard run to the Choctaw 20 set them up to extend a 17-7 margin, but Donnie Wingate recovered when Presley fumbled at the 12 and the Yellowjackets needed only two plays to make the Spartans pay.
Following a loss on first down, Steele Wasel threw to Wesley Ziegler near the sideline and the senior receiver got around Spartans defender Jakeb Snyder and turned into a blur, racing 85 yards for touchdown to make it 17-14 with 1:29 left in the half.
Starting from its 35 after Choctaw’s kickoff went out of bounds, the Spartans threatened again before halftime but came up empty when Presley, who had 179 first-half rushing yards, was tackled by Wingate on fourth-and-goal from the Yellowjackets’ 2.
It was an ill-fated possession all the way around for the Spartans. From the Choctaw 25, Mason Williams hit Preston Solomon in stride in the end zone for an apparent score, but as Solomon came down, the nose of the ball appeared to scrape the ground and the play was disallowed.
On fourth down from the 15 and six seconds left in the half, the Spartans lined up for Connor Nolan to try his second field goal. But they decided to go for an all-or-nothing touchdown when three Choctaw penalties had them at the 2.
Presley went right with a direct snap from center, but would-be tacklers came flooding through and Wingate finished the play, his second big defensive effort of the quarter.
Bixby’s first possession netted a first down before running out of gas, but the Spartans scored anyway when Blankenship recovered Ethan Rone’s fumble, setting up a 5-yard TD run by Bixby’s short-yardage back, Jersey Robb.
Wasel’s 38-yard TD pass to La’Trell Ray tied the score with 4:57 left in the first quarter, but Presley’s 28-yard run put the Spartans back in front. Tanner Doyle tackled Robert Ellis on a fourth-down stop at the Spartans’ 39 and Darren Hasz intercepted at the Choctaw 24, setting Doyle’s 29-yard field goal and the Spartans had a 17-7 lead.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!