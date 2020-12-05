Watch the highlights: Bixby wins third straight 6AII state title with 17-14 win over Choctaw

Following a loss on first down, Steele Wasel threw to Wesley Ziegler near the sideline and the senior receiver got around Spartans defender Jakeb Snyder and turned into a blur, racing 85 yards for touchdown to make it 17-14 with 1:29 left in the half.

Starting from its 35 after Choctaw’s kickoff went out of bounds, the Spartans threatened again before halftime but came up empty when Presley, who had 179 first-half rushing yards, was tackled by Wingate on fourth-and-goal from the Yellowjackets’ 2.

It was an ill-fated possession all the way around for the Spartans. From the Choctaw 25, Mason Williams hit Preston Solomon in stride in the end zone for an apparent score, but as Solomon came down, the nose of the ball appeared to scrape the ground and the play was disallowed.

On fourth down from the 15 and six seconds left in the half, the Spartans lined up for Connor Nolan to try his second field goal. But they decided to go for an all-or-nothing touchdown when three Choctaw penalties had them at the 2.

Presley went right with a direct snap from center, but would-be tacklers came flooding through and Wingate finished the play, his second big defensive effort of the quarter.