Watch now: Webster takes different route to victory in 4A playoff opener

And that experience was a bit illustrative of Tuesday’s district game as the Warriors’ offense was stuck early with missed shots — they only scored two points in the first three minutes — before they took another route to victory with Davis’ 3-point shooting, better scoring balance and the team’s strong defensive effort for all 32 minutes.

Grove (6-5) was within striking range before Davis sank a trio of 3s in the second quarter. Davis entered with only 15 treys in 16 games this season and had not made more than two in a game. His barrage of 3s helped Webster break the game open and take a 38-18 lead into halftime.

“I’ve got to knock down shots when they give me the ball,” said Davis, a junior who averages 6.2 points. “We came out missing a lot of shots but we just had to let the game catch up to us.”

Bowman added, “Tray really gave us something, stepping up his role because he’s probably going to have to be the man for us next year. So this would be a good time for him to break in and get ready for next year by helping this group.”

Sanders scored eight points in the third quarter as Webster built its lead to 54-27.