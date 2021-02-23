Watch now: Webster takes different route to victory in 4A playoff opener

It wasn’t surprising that Isaiah Sanders and Anthony Pritchard were Webster’s two leading scorers in their Class 4A playoff opener Tuesday night.
Pritchard and Sanders are averaging a combined 44 points per game this season. Webster coach Scott Bowman, however, knows that their teammates will need to also produce offensively for the Warriors to have a chance to win the state title.
In Tuesday’s 67-44 win over visiting Grove, Sanders scored 18 points and Pritchard added 15 — nine below his average. But Webster (12-5) got notable scoring contributions from defensive standout Martwon Taylor with 11 points, and Tray Davis and Markeith Smith with nine each at Bill Allen Field House.
“Anthony didn’t have his normal (scoring) game, but he got everyone involved,” Bowman said. “We’ve got to sharpen up everything. We had a real good (scoring) balance. If we get them all clicking we’re really going to be tough to beat.”
So how did the Warriors stay ready after not playing a game since Feb. 6?
“We were in the gym a lot working,” Davis said. “But it was a challenge, the snow was an added complication. One day I was with a couple teammates and we got stuck on the way here coming up the hill, but we rolled back down the hill and went another direction to get here.”
And that experience was a bit illustrative of Tuesday’s district game as the Warriors’ offense was stuck early with missed shots — they only scored two points in the first three minutes — before they took another route to victory with Davis’ 3-point shooting, better scoring balance and the team’s strong defensive effort for all 32 minutes.
Grove (6-5) was within striking range before Davis sank a trio of 3s in the second quarter. Davis entered with only 15 treys in 16 games this season and had not made more than two in a game. His barrage of 3s helped Webster break the game open and take a 38-18 lead into halftime.
“I’ve got to knock down shots when they give me the ball,” said Davis, a junior who averages 6.2 points. “We came out missing a lot of shots but we just had to let the game catch up to us.”
Bowman added, “Tray really gave us something, stepping up his role because he’s probably going to have to be the man for us next year. So this would be a good time for him to break in and get ready for next year by helping this group.”
Sanders scored eight points in the third quarter as Webster built its lead to 54-27.
“This was one of those games I was really scared of,” Bowman said. “Grove is well coached and has some good wins. But the boys stayed together and our defense kept us it in it when we couldn’t hit a bucket early.
“Sometimes we let our lack of offense affect our defense, but we stayed focused on defense the whole game.”
Late in the game, Pritchard put an exclamation point on the night with a steal that led to a dunk. Webster advances to meet Oologah in the regionals at 8 p.m. Thursday at Grove while the Ridgerunners wil host Jay at 3 p.m. in an elimination game.
“We’ve had a few distractions, but we’re focused on winning a state championship,” Davis said.
Webster 67, Grove 44
Grove 7 11 9 17 — 44
Webster 13 25 16 13 — 67
Grove (6-5): Loomis 7, Beal 6, Gonzalez 6, Hank Hacker 6, McCurdy 4, O’Neal 4, Casey 3, Cornog 3, Pittman 3, Hagen Hacker 2.
Webster (12-5): Sanders 18, Pritchard 15, Taylor 11, Davis 9, Smith 9, Rushing 3, Barnes 2.