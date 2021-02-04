Watch now: Webster sharpshooter Anthony Pritchard's defensive heroics repel Memorial's comeback

After Pritchard's block, Webster's Isaiah Sanders sank two free throws and Martwon Taylor added a basket for a 54-46 lead. After a basket by Memorial's Seth Pratt, Pritchard drove for a clinching basket with 1:02 remaining.

"It was just a good team effort," Bowman said. "We got down early and we could've just crumbled, but we just kept playing. It was our defense that kept us where we needed to be."

Webster (11-4, 4-2), which lost 64-54 on Saturday at Memorial, stayed alive in the Green Country Conference race. The Warriors used a win over Memorial at the BOK Center last year as a springboard to their first conference title in 28 years. This year, the teams again were only scheduled to play once, but Allison said both coaches "know both programs needed this game and adversity to get ready for the state tournament."

Bradyn Hubbard came back after being sidelined for three games and scored 19 points to lead the Chargers (14-3, 6-1), who will host Edison on Saturday after seeing their 10-game winning streak end despite jumping out to a 13-3 lead. Webster followed that with a 15-0 run, which included a pair of Pritchard 3s, en route to a 25-18 halftime advantage. Webster's Jeremiah Barnes sank a 3 as the third quarter ended for a 45-31 lead.