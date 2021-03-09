Watch now: Webster outlasts Victory Christian, Holland Hall narrowly misses upset in 4A state boys

OKLAHOMA CITY — Webster’s Anthony Pritchard was in prime form for his return to the Class 4A state tournament Tuesday night.

Pritchard, a Tennessee Tech signee, scored 30 points to lead the third-ranked Warriors past No. 4 Victory Christian 56-51 in the quarterfinals at State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena.

It was Pritchard’s second game of at least 30 points in this year’s playoffs.

“That’s what we need from him,” Webster coach Scott Bowman said.

Webster (16-6) advances to meet No. 2 Oklahoma City Heritage Hall (20-5) in the semifinals at 11:30 a.m. Friday. Heritage Hall saw an 18-point lead erased in the fourth quarter before defeating No. 8 Holland Hall 53-51 in overtime on CJ Smith’s basket as time expired.

The Warriors also led by 18 going into the fourth quarter and nearly saw it slip away. Cedric Hardridge sank four 3s in the fourth as the Conquerors roared back after being down 21 in the second half, but never got closer than the final margin.

“The start we came out with was what we wanted, a little disappointed with the later part of the game,” Bowman said. “A lot of credit to Victory, their kids didn’t quit. That shows a lot for a young team.”