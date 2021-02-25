Watch now: Victory edges Wagoner in 4A boys regional thriller; Inola sweeps pair

It seemed apropos that the “Rocky” theme was played during the latter stages of fourth-ranked Victory Christian’s Class 4A boys regional winners bracket game against Wagoner on Thursday night.
“We knew Wagoner was going to be a battle so we battled with them,” Victory guard Joshua Udoumoh said. “This is what the playoffs are all about.”
With Victory clinging to a slight lead, Udoumoh was the difference down the stretch in a heavyweight-type matchup as he helped the Conquerors defeat the Bulldogs 54-49 at Victory Christian.
Victory (17-4), which has won eight in a row, advances to meet Verdigris in a regional final at 8 p.m. Saturday at Verdigris. Wagoner (12-7) will play Thursday’s Catoosa/Poteau winner at 8 p.m. Friday in an elimination game.
The Conquerors’ lead was 43-40 before Udoumoh took charge.
“I needed to step up, get the team together and get the win,” said Udoumoh, a junior guard who scored 17 points.
Udoumoh sank a jumper with 2:25 left and 20 seconds later drove the length of the court for a layup.
After Wagoner’s Caden Pawpa, who finished with 25 points, answered with a 3, Udoumoh scored again for a 49-43 lead. On Wagoner’s ensuing possession, Udoumoh grabbed the defensive rebound and later assisted Dwayne Grundy on a clinching trey with 1:05 remaining.
“He (Udoumoh) did a real good job finishing,” Victory coach Ryan Wakley said. “I knew we were in for a dogfight and it was.”
Victory led most of the game, but Wagoner took a brief lead at 28-27 on Jacob Scroggins’ 3 midway through the third quarter before Gabriel Calhoon banked in a trey that started a pivotal 7-0 run to end the period.
“We executed defensively almost to perfection,” Wagoner coach Zack Ange said. “They are so tough to guard, they are a heck of a team. We feel like we have the team to go to state if we play like we did tonight.”
Inola 56, Sallisaw 53 (boys): Clyde Barkley picked up his 698th career victory in one of the wildest finishes in his 42 years as the Longhorns’ coach. After Sallisaw erased a 23-point deficit in the losers bracket game’s second half, Tucker Ford sank the winning three free throws after being fouled on a desperation 3-pointer with one second left.
Inola (9-8) played for the last shot after Sallisaw (9-11) tied the game at 53 on Jackson Obregon’s three free throws with 1:07 remaining. The Longhorns had a 49-26 lead midway through the third quarter before Sallisaw went on a 19-0 run.
“For 2 1/2 quarters we played good basketball, but you need to put four of those together in the playoffs,” Barkley said. “Give Sallisaw credit and give my kids credit, too for hanging in there and not folding their tents at the end.
“I’ve won some buzzer-beaters and lost some buzzer-beaters. I’m really happy for my team. At least we get to play another day. This is a fun time of the year.“
Inola will play Broken Bow at 3 p.m. Friday at Verdigris.
Inola 64, Victory 23 (girls): Miller Weast scored 13 points with three of Inola’s 10 treys in the winners bracket game. Jessa Gilyard led Victory (9-12) with 13 points. Inola (18-3) has won nine in a row.
Sallisaw 53, Wagoner 45 (girls)
In an elimination game, Mia Maxwell and Ellie Martin scored 17 points each as they keyed a decisive 11-0 run for Sallisaw (9-11) in the fourth quarter after Wagoner, which trailed most of the game, had forged a tie at 38. Maxwell had the go-ahead basket and Martin scored seven in the fourth. Cambri Pawpa paced Wagoner (6-12) with 17 points.
Victory 54, Wagoner 49 (boys)
Wagoner 4 15 9 21 — 49
Victory 11 8 15 20 — 54
Wagoner (12-7): Pawpa 25, Scroggins 10, Love 8, Marsey 3, Jones 2, Southern 1.
Victory Christian (17-4): Udoumoh 17, Patton 10, Grundy 10, Mason 10, Granderson 4, Calhoon 3.
Inola 56, Sallisaw 53 (boys)
Sallisaw 3 13 20 17 — 53
Inola 15 18 16 7 — 56
Sallisaw (9-11): Kilpatrick 16, McHenry 13, Obregon 8, Mings 6, Scavo 6, Grimm 4.
Inola (9-8): Thomas 12, Parsons 11, Ford 10, Norman 7, Cummins 6, Biggs 4, Sherrod 4, Spurlock 2.
Inola 64, Victory 23 (girls)
Inola 18 13 16 17 — 64
Victory 8 5 6 4 — 23
Inola (18-3): Weast 13, Bryant 12, Day 11, Eaves 6, Moss 6, Moore 4, Mootry 3, Walker 3, Bryant 2, Morgan 2, Norman 2.
Victory Christian (9-12): Gilyard 13, Dugan 3, Edwards 2, Elliott 2, Tuggle 2, Rutinouka 1.
Sallisaw 53, Wagoner 45 (girls)
Sallisaw 9 17 12 15 — 53
Wagoner 7 15 12 11 — 45
Sallisaw (9-11): Martin 17, Maxwell 17, Bridges 6, McDaniel 6, Sullivan 4, Lauden 3.
Wagoner (6-12): Pawpa 17, Bruce 9, Austin 6, Medlin 6, Burckhartzmeyer 3, Chandler 2, Edwards 1, Humphries 1.