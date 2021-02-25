Watch now: Victory edges Wagoner in 4A boys regional thriller; Inola sweeps pair

“He (Udoumoh) did a real good job finishing,” Victory coach Ryan Wakley said. “I knew we were in for a dogfight and it was.”

Victory led most of the game, but Wagoner took a brief lead at 28-27 on Jacob Scroggins’ 3 midway through the third quarter before Gabriel Calhoon banked in a trey that started a pivotal 7-0 run to end the period.

“We executed defensively almost to perfection,” Wagoner coach Zack Ange said. “They are so tough to guard, they are a heck of a team. We feel like we have the team to go to state if we play like we did tonight.”

Inola 56, Sallisaw 53 (boys): Clyde Barkley picked up his 698th career victory in one of the wildest finishes in his 42 years as the Longhorns’ coach. After Sallisaw erased a 23-point deficit in the losers bracket game’s second half, Tucker Ford sank the winning three free throws after being fouled on a desperation 3-pointer with one second left.

Inola (9-8) played for the last shot after Sallisaw (9-11) tied the game at 53 on Jackson Obregon’s three free throws with 1:07 remaining. The Longhorns had a 49-26 lead midway through the third quarter before Sallisaw went on a 19-0 run.