Watch now: Stephen Kittleman keys short-handed Jenks' win over Santa Fe in Jenks/Union final

For the second time in seven weeks, Jenks' Stephen Kittleman was a big factor in a championship-game victory over Edmond Santa Fe.

Last month, Kittleman was the Trojans' quarterback in the Class 6AI state football final. On the basketball court Saturday night, he was the point-guard who set the tone early as he helped lead short-handed Jenks to a 57-52 victory in the Jenks/Union Invitational final at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center.

"It was weird," Kittleman said about playing Santa Fe in another title game so soon. "I didn't even think about that until one of my teammates told me. Seeing Talyn Shettron out there was cool."

Kittleman, who had 12 points, was referring to one of the state's top wide receivers. Shettron's brother, Tabry, also a football player, had 25 points and 13 rebounds (Santa Fe out-rebounded Jenks 42-22), but the Trojans overcame that despite playing without one of their top players, Chase Martin, who was sidelined with back spasms that flared up just before game time.

And Jenks (7-3) also was without his father and head coach, Clay Martin, who was about 900 miles away in Green Bay, where he will be an alternate official for Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Packers and Tampa Bay.