Watch now: Senior Dannon Lundy sparks Memorial past Webster

Killian Spellman had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Chargers (14-2, 6-0).

"Killian and Lundy, in the absence of Bradyn, have really stepped it up and grabbed a lot of boards and scored down low a lot," Sturdivant said. "Give credit to our guards for getting them the ball in the right spots and putting them in position to score."

Memorial point guard Ty Frierson had 10 assists and 16 points.

It was the first time the teams had met since Webster's win almost exactly a year ago in the High School Hoops Showcase at the BOK Center. That win helped lift Webster to the conference title that Memorial is looking to recapture.

"It was a very big game," Lundy said. "We just really needed to get this win and get back on top."

Spellman had 11 points in the first quarter as Memorial jumped to a 19-14 lead — despite 11 points by Webster's Anthony Pritchard.

Memorial led 28-25 before reeling off a 7-0 run that ended when Pritchard went for a coast-to-coast dunk to end the first half with the Chargers ahead 35-27.