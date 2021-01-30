Watch now: Senior Dannon Lundy sparks Memorial past Webster

As the Memorial Chargers left the court Saturday following a 74-64 win over Webster in a Green Country Conference showdown, coach Bobby Allison pointed to senior forward Dannon Lundy.
"There's our MVP today," Allison said.
Lundy, who averages 5.8 points, was an unlikely MVP entering the game, but he produced his first career double-double with career-highs of 11 points and 15 rebounds — including eight on the offensive boards at Memorial Veterans Arena.
"Noticing they didn't have any bigs, that's my job to go rebound, I just focused on that," Lundy said.
"It's very exciting playing these minutes. I'm so happy."
Lundy has been in the starting lineup due to Bradyn Hubbard being sidelined during the past week.
"Dannon is definitely a product of waiting his turn and competing against Memorial greats like Kalib Boone, Keylan Boone and Brayshawn Finch," Memorial assistant Draper Sturdivant said. "He's done nothing the last couple years but bang and compete with them. And now him getting that opportunity to play is special.
"With Bradyn being out, he has definitely taken advantage of every opportunity to be on the court more. He's just been the best teammate and it is very gratifying to see him now with the opportunity to play and succeed."
Killian Spellman had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Chargers (14-2, 6-0).
"Killian and Lundy, in the absence of Bradyn, have really stepped it up and grabbed a lot of boards and scored down low a lot," Sturdivant said. "Give credit to our guards for getting them the ball in the right spots and putting them in position to score."
Memorial point guard Ty Frierson had 10 assists and 16 points.
It was the first time the teams had met since Webster's win almost exactly a year ago in the High School Hoops Showcase at the BOK Center. That win helped lift Webster to the conference title that Memorial is looking to recapture.
"It was a very big game," Lundy said. "We just really needed to get this win and get back on top."
Spellman had 11 points in the first quarter as Memorial jumped to a 19-14 lead — despite 11 points by Webster's Anthony Pritchard.
Memorial led 28-25 before reeling off a 7-0 run that ended when Pritchard went for a coast-to-coast dunk to end the first half with the Chargers ahead 35-27.
The Chargers opened the second half with a 6-0 run that included Spellman sinking 4-of-4 free throws. Twice Webster cut its deficit to seven in the fourth quarter, but each time Memorial answered immediately, first on a Spellman basket and then on a 3 by Seth Pratt, who finished with 16 points.
Memorial led 72-64 when Lundy assisted on Ty Frierson's layup that sealed the Chargers' win with 1:16 left.
Pritchard, who averages 23.5 points, led Webster with 29, and Isaiah Sanders, who averages 20.1, scored 18, but they were only a combined 3-of-14 on 3s.
"We knew Pritchard is one of the best guards in the state and he showed that tonight," Sturdivant said. "We wanted to make it as difficult as possible for him and make him work for it."
Webster (9-4, 2-2) had not played or practiced in the previous 14 days due to COVID protocols.
"They played hard," Webster coach Scott Bowman said about his players. "But we made too many mistakes and didn't shoot 3s well enough to beat a real good team. Memorial just played better than us."
The teams will meet again on Thursday night at Memorial.
Memorial 74, Webster 64
Webster;14;13;19;18;--;64
Memorial;19;16;23;16;--;74
Webster (9-4): Pritchard 29, Sanders 18, Taylor 8, Davis 5, Barnes 2, Smith 2.
Memorial (14-2): Spellman 21, Frierson 16, Pratt 16, Lundy 11, Dixon 9, Provitt 1.