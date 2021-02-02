Watch now: Rogers makes its case in victory over Edison

Tuesday night was Rogers' last chance to strengthen its bid to host a Class 5A boys regional.
Marquel Sutton and Marcal Johnson made sure the eighth-ranked Ropers did all they could to improve their position in their final game before the seedings are determined next week. Sutton had 21 points and 12 rebounds while Johnson scored 17 points to lead the Ropers past visiting No. 15 Edison 57-48.
According to the most recent rankings, after Memorial, it appears Rogers is in the middle of a wide-open battle to host one of the other three regionals.
"It was a must-win," Rogers coach David Winton said about his team's hopes to host a regional. "We'd like to host again because last year left a bad taste in our mouth."
In 2020, Rogers hosted a regional for the first time in many years, but lost in the opener. Sutton and Johnson are confident the Ropers (11-5, 5-3 Green Country) will be better prepared for the postseason this year as they try to take Rogers to the state tournament for the first time since 1996.
"We've grown a lot as a team and know each other well," Sutton said.
Johnson added, "We're a better team all the way around and we've got to come back stronger. We've got a good group of guys so it should be a wonderful outcome for us to go to state."
Tuesday night's game had a playoff-type atmosphere after Edison defeated Rogers 55-53 on Jan. 15.
It was a game of runs at the start of quarters. Edison jumped out to a 9-2 lead and was ahead 18-7 at the end of the first. Rogers, however, opened the second with an 8-0 run. Johnson and Sutton each scored nine in the second as the Ropers outscored the Eagles 21-4 en route to a 28-22 halftime lead.
But Edison opened the second half with an 8-0 run and the rest of the third quarter was a see-saw affair that ended with Xavier Williams sinking a 15-foot jumper as time expired to put the Eagles ahead 39-38. That, however, would be the Eagles' last lead as Johnson opened the fourth with a basket that ignited a decisive 9-0 run.
"It's funny, it's that roller-coaster, that's sort of been the theme to the year," Winton said. "Sometimes when the kids come out of the locker room they play great and it's the second and fourth quarters we fall on. Tonight it was the second and fourth quarters that we made our large runs and played our defense."
Davonte Pruitt had seven of his 14 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the outcome for the Ropers. Luke Parish paced the Eagles (7-8, 3-3) with 12 points, including three treys, and Williams scored 11.
"We had to get the payback and get revenge," Johnson said. "It's kind of like a rivalry so it was a good game all around."
Rogers 57, Edison 48
Edison;18;4;17;9;--;48
Rogers;7;21;10;19;--;57
Edison (7-8): Parish 12, Williams 11, Oates 7, Overton-Tobie 7, Bra.Spencer 6, Titus 3, Pearson 2.
Rogers (11-5): Sutton 21, M.Johnson 17, Pruitt 14, A.Johnson 2, Lacy 2, Thomas 1.
Rogers 39, Edison 9 (girls)
Edison;3;2;2;2;--;9
Rogers;14;12;10;3;-39
Edison (1-10): Alexander 4, Momadu 3, Ott 2.
Rogers (12-4): McQuarters 9, Simmons 8, Love-Cremin 6, Gist 4, Johnson 3, Thomas 3, Candler 2, Love 2, Mattock 2.