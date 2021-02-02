Watch now: Rogers makes its case in victory over Edison

Tuesday night's game had a playoff-type atmosphere after Edison defeated Rogers 55-53 on Jan. 15.

It was a game of runs at the start of quarters. Edison jumped out to a 9-2 lead and was ahead 18-7 at the end of the first. Rogers, however, opened the second with an 8-0 run. Johnson and Sutton each scored nine in the second as the Ropers outscored the Eagles 21-4 en route to a 28-22 halftime lead.

But Edison opened the second half with an 8-0 run and the rest of the third quarter was a see-saw affair that ended with Xavier Williams sinking a 15-foot jumper as time expired to put the Eagles ahead 39-38. That, however, would be the Eagles' last lead as Johnson opened the fourth with a basket that ignited a decisive 9-0 run.

"It's funny, it's that roller-coaster, that's sort of been the theme to the year," Winton said. "Sometimes when the kids come out of the locker room they play great and it's the second and fourth quarters we fall on. Tonight it was the second and fourth quarters that we made our large runs and played our defense."

Davonte Pruitt had seven of his 14 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the outcome for the Ropers. Luke Parish paced the Eagles (7-8, 3-3) with 12 points, including three treys, and Williams scored 11.