Watch Now: Reid Lovelace's last-second basket lifts Crossings Christian over Beggs in 3A boys final

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Reid Lovelace's tiebreaking basket with 1.9 seconds left lifted top-ranked Crossings Christian past No. 6 Beggs 51-49 in the Class 3A boys state final Saturday at State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena.

Blake Gomez paced Beggs (19-3) with 15 points as he made 5-of-9 treys and Oklahoma State football signee Kendal Daniels added 12 points with 13 rebounds. The Golden Demons were looking for their first state title since winning four from 1990-94.

Cooper Gudell scored 16 and Lovelace 15 for the Knights (26-2), who won their first state title.

Beggs opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run after trailing 43-34. Jameson Ross' 3 tied the game at 47 with 1:32 left. Seventeen seconds later, Brody Gibbs won a scramble for an offensive rebound and scored to give the Knights a 49-47 lead. Trey Gaines' two free throws tied it at 49 with 42 seconds left and then Crossings Christian played for the last shot that turned out to be Lovelace's twisting 8-foot jumper from the right edge of the lane.

