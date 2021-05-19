Watch Now: Recapping a dramatic two weeks of spring sports championships

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
The Trojans return to the final for the first time in 19 years
Tigers top Edmond Memorial in championship game
CLAREMORE — With teams this evenly matched, it was appropriate that the Class 4A girls soccer state final needed penalty kicks to determine a winner.
Cherry is finishing his fourth year as superintendent at Victory Christian and has been with the school for 20 years, including five as head football coach.
The Bishop Kelley girls defeated Bishop McGuinness 3-2 at Rogers State University. It is the program’s state-record 16th state title and first since 2017.
Popsey Floyd, Gerald "Corky" Oglesby, Susan Kraft Yandell and Jerry Billings are being inducted into the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame next month.
The Trojans top Mustang 9-6 for their first title in 19 years.
Jenks' Brett Keeling and Cristian Pensavalle earn singles championships
Bishop Kelley received goals from Will Applegate, Carson Rury and Jacob Chapple to defeat Edison 3-0 and claim the Class 5A state championship.
