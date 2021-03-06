Watch now: Owasso celebrates first state tournament berth since 2015 after victory over Union

OWASSO — For the first time since the Shake Milton era, Owasso is going to the Class 6A boys basketball state tournament.
The host Rams overcame a nightmarish start Saturday night as Trenton Ellison had 21 points, including five 3s, to fuel fifth-ranked Owasso’s 66-49 comeback victory over No. 12 Union in an area consolation final.
Owasso (17-3), which hasn't been to state since going three years in a row from 2013-15, will open in the tournament Thursday at Skiatook. Pairings and game times will be announced Sunday.
Rams coach Brian Montonati turned out to be prophetic about Ellison, who had 11 points with three 3s during the pivotal second quarter.
"I told (my assistants) before the game that Trenton Ellison is due for a breakout game," Montonati said. "He's struggled at times shooting the ball, but we ask Trent to do a lot. We ask him to guard their best player on the opposing team and we run a lot of stuff for him offensively. For him to have a game like he did tonight, I'm proud of him."
Although the Rams' lead eventually grew to 23 and the final score was lopsided, there were some nervous moments for Owasso fans early Saturday as Union scored the first 12 points and Rams standout Kyler Mann limped off with a hamstring injury after the opening minute. Mann, who finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, returned late in the first quarter, about the time Owasso seemed to get rolling.
"We couldn't have played any worse in the first quarter," said Owasso center Caden Fry, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds. "But we knew they were going to come out fast and come out hard and apply pressure because that's what Union does. We bounced back and settled in on defense. I'm really happy with our effort."
Union, with Trent Pierce scoring seven of his 14 points, led 17-9 at the end of the first quarter that ended with Fry's first basket. During the break, Montonati addressed his players.
Montonati said, "I have some good news and bad news for you, which do you want first? They said the bad news. I said, `you can't have a worse start and can't be playing as bad you are right now.' They said, `what's the good news?' And I said, `you've got three quarters left to figure out how to play.'
"I think the nerves got to them a little bit in the first quarter. Any time you come off a hard-fought game like we did Friday and then have to play one of your rivals you haven't beaten in a while with a state tournament on the line, it's a little nerve-wracking."
In their lone previous meeting this season, Union defeated Owasso 68-57 on Jan. 5.
In addition to Ellison's barrage, Fry had three baskets in the second quarter. B.J. Armstrong sank two free throws to give Owasso a 24-23 lead with 1:32 left. Ellison banked in a 3 that ended the half with Owasso leading 30-23 and on a 10-0 run.
The run grew to 17-2 after halftime. Ellison scored 10 in the third quarter as the Rams extended their lead to 50-37 and they weren't threatened again on the way to wrapping up the state tournament berth.
"It was neat watching them settle in and relax," Montonati said about his players. "We had a ton of pressure on us. We were hosting the area and had two games (to win one) and we're the (East) 2 seed. On paper, we're supposed to win this game, but we know how talented Union is and they're well coached, and we know how storied their program is so we felt a little anxiety and pressure at the beginning of the game.
"Our guys have been resilient with the adversity we've faced all year. I'm proud of these guys, they deserve it. I never wanted something so bad for a group of young men as I wanted this for these guys."
Owasso 66, Union 49
Union;17;6;14;12;-;49
Owasso;9;21;20;16;--;66
Union (13-7): Pierce 14, Reed 13, Rentie 6, Aromaye 5, Davie 5, Jones 4, Morris 2.
Owasso (17-3): Ellison 21, Fry 12, Mann 11, Journee 7, Potter 7, Lewis 5, Armstrong 3.