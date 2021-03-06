Watch now: Owasso celebrates first state tournament berth since 2015 after victory over Union

"We couldn't have played any worse in the first quarter," said Owasso center Caden Fry, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds. "But we knew they were going to come out fast and come out hard and apply pressure because that's what Union does. We bounced back and settled in on defense. I'm really happy with our effort."

Union, with Trent Pierce scoring seven of his 14 points, led 17-9 at the end of the first quarter that ended with Fry's first basket. During the break, Montonati addressed his players.

Montonati said, "I have some good news and bad news for you, which do you want first? They said the bad news. I said, `you can't have a worse start and can't be playing as bad you are right now.' They said, `what's the good news?' And I said, `you've got three quarters left to figure out how to play.'

"I think the nerves got to them a little bit in the first quarter. Any time you come off a hard-fought game like we did Friday and then have to play one of your rivals you haven't beaten in a while with a state tournament on the line, it's a little nerve-wracking."

In their lone previous meeting this season, Union defeated Owasso 68-57 on Jan. 5.