Watch Now: New Lincoln Christian QB Chase Hudson impressive in season-opening 36-8 win at Beggs

BEGGS — Lincoln Christian quarterback Chase Hudson is said to play the game of football with the mentality of a linebacker, but he throws like a quarterback.

Hudson ran and threw effectively in his first start at the position Friday as the Class 3A No. 2 Bulldogs opened defense of their state title with an impressive 36-8 triumph over 2A No. 1 Beggs in both teams’ COVID-19 high school season opener before about 2,500 mostly socially-distanced spectators in Golden Eagle Stadium.

Hudson, who played fullback behind graduated three-year starting quarterback Chase Ricke last season, kept the Demons off balance with draws and keepers inside and got the ball smoothly to his veteran receivers on the outside.

He threw a 29-yard touchdown strike to Kolbe Katsis down the right sideline for the game’s first score with 10:36 left in the second quarter and capped the Bulldogs’ next two possessions with 8- and 1-yard touchdown runs.

“I feel like it went pretty well. We have a lot of stuff to work on, but I feel like we’ll get there and it was good for our first game,” Hudson said.