Watch Now: New Lincoln Christian QB Chase Hudson impressive in season-opening 36-8 win at Beggs

BEGGS — Lincoln Christian quarterback Chase Hudson is said to play the game of football with the mentality of a linebacker, but he throws like a quarterback.
Hudson ran and threw effectively in his first start at the position Friday as the Class 3A No. 2 Bulldogs opened defense of their state title with an impressive 36-8 triumph over 2A No. 1 Beggs in both teams’ COVID-19 high school season opener before about 2,500 mostly socially-distanced spectators in Golden Eagle Stadium.
Hudson, who played fullback behind graduated three-year starting quarterback Chase Ricke last season, kept the Demons off balance with draws and keepers inside and got the ball smoothly to his veteran receivers on the outside.
He threw a 29-yard touchdown strike to Kolbe Katsis down the right sideline for the game’s first score with 10:36 left in the second quarter and capped the Bulldogs’ next two possessions with 8- and 1-yard touchdown runs.
“I feel like it went pretty well. We have a lot of stuff to work on, but I feel like we’ll get there and it was good for our first game,” Hudson said.
Lincoln, winning its 15th straight game, led 19-0 when Hudson rammed into the end zone from a yard out on the last play of the first half. Things didn’t get any better in the second half for the Demons, who were stymied by a veteran Lincoln defense.
Led by Tyler Johnson and Daymor Levell, the Bulldogs held highly touted running back CJ Brown to just 49 yards on 13 carries and allowed Texas A&M commit Kendal Daniels to get loose only once for a big play.
Daniels hauled in a 41-yard, first-quarter pass from Kyron Grayson — making his first start as Beggs quarterback — and it was good for a first down at the Lincoln 8 and a chance to post the game’s first score, but the Bulldogs’ defense went to work and Beggs went backward from there, ending with fourth-and-goal from the 25.
“That’s what we talked about all week,” Lincoln coach Jerry Ricke said. “They have skilled kids and they’re going to make big plays. When they do, tackle them and make them snap the ball again and don’t let them get into the end zone.”
That stop was the turning point. Lincoln Christian marched 90 yards, capped by Hudson’s TD pass to Katsis. Also on the drive, he had a 15-yard pass to Hunter Lancaster and Alex Newell had a 16-yard run.
In the second half, the Bulldogs unveiled move-in quarterback Max Brown. The powerful 6-foot-2, 180-pounder did good work running the wildcat formation and scored two 6-yard TDs.
“You can see what we like about him,” Ricke said.
In between Brown’s TDs, Lancaster booted a 25-yard field goal and the Bulldogs led 36-0. But Beggs wasn’t through.
With the Bulldogs’ second-string defense on the field late, promising Beggs freshman Red Martel blasted through a gaping hole on the left side, turned on the jets and raced 72 yards for a touchdown with Brown adding a two-point conversion run.
Mike Brown 918-581-8390
mike.brown
@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @mikebrownTW