Watch Now: Mick Wilson named new TPS director of athletics

Mick Wilson arrived looking slim and trim Tuesday for the news conference to announce his promotion with the Tulsa Public Schools.
Since March 2020, Wilson has walked seven miles daily and lost 55 pounds. It helps to reduce stress and means more energy, he said.
“He’s going to need (the energy) because it’s a taxing job,” said Wilson’s boss for the last nine years, TPS executive director of athletics, Gil Cloud. “And it’s every day – 24/7 and 365.”
Wilson has gained his own appreciation for the rigors of running a department that oversees nine high schools and 10 middle schools competing in interscholastic athletics.
And now the job is his. On Tuesday, he was recommended to succeed Cloud, who has served with the district since 2012 and is ending 51 years in the education business.
Superintendent Deborah Gist made the recommendation, pending approval by the district’s board of education, which next meets on July 6.
“I have some big shoes to fill but I’ve learned from the best,” Wilson said. “I’m excited to become the next executive director of athletics for the Tulsa Public Schools.”
A 1983 graduate of Quapaw High School, Wilson has 30 years of combined experience as a coach and athletic administrator.
He was hired by the district as assistant director of athletics for compliance on June 28, 2012, and was promoted to the role of deputy director of athletics in 2019.
For part of 2019, he filled a supervisory role while Cloud recovered from knee and hip replacement surgeries.
Gist said deputy superintendent Paula Shannon led a three-month national search for Cloud’s replacement.
“We are so thrilled that the person who rose through this very extensive search, very extensive selection process, was one of our very own, (part of) this awesome team that coach Cloud has built in his office,” Gist said.
Wilson was one of the first people hired by Cloud in 2012 when the latter took over a program wreathed in scandal after a former athletic director was accused of receiving money from off-the-books rental fees for TPS facilities.
Since then, department morale has been restored, programs were kept running amid severe budget cuts felt in high school athletics across the state, and the district has seen a building boom that included new fieldhouses for six of the nine high schools.
“We have been able to make some improvements in this program over the years and it’s basically this team,” Cloud said. “And it’s not a one-man show.”
Wilson thanked Gist, Shannon and Cloud, TPS athletic staff members (including assistant athletic director Jen Sanders and athletic specialist Lisa Norman) and others who supported his candidacy.
He introduced his daughter, Sheridan, a Booker T. Washington sophomore, who attended the news conference, along with his aunt, Carrie Wilson, from Fayetteville, Arkansas.
“(Carrie) won’t tell you that … she was Miss Indian Oklahoma back in the day,” Wilson said of his aunt. “I’m proud of her for that.”
Wilson said he was also proud of his Quapaw heritage.
“I was born and raised in many Native American ways, the culture,” he said. “We were always learning Quapaw words and learning about those things. It’s a proud heritage and that’s one thing you never forget — where you came from.”