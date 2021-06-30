Watch Now: Mick Wilson named new TPS director of athletics

He was hired by the district as assistant director of athletics for compliance on June 28, 2012, and was promoted to the role of deputy director of athletics in 2019.

For part of 2019, he filled a supervisory role while Cloud recovered from knee and hip replacement surgeries.

Gist said deputy superintendent Paula Shannon led a three-month national search for Cloud’s replacement.

“We are so thrilled that the person who rose through this very extensive search, very extensive selection process, was one of our very own, (part of) this awesome team that coach Cloud has built in his office,” Gist said.

Wilson was one of the first people hired by Cloud in 2012 when the latter took over a program wreathed in scandal after a former athletic director was accused of receiving money from off-the-books rental fees for TPS facilities.

Since then, department morale has been restored, programs were kept running amid severe budget cuts felt in high school athletics across the state, and the district has seen a building boom that included new fieldhouses for six of the nine high schools.

“We have been able to make some improvements in this program over the years and it’s basically this team,” Cloud said. “And it’s not a one-man show.”