Watch Now: Metro girls soccer standouts stay `close to home' as college signing period opens

Broken Arrow teammates Hannah Chance and Anna Perry won't be far away when they continue their soccer careers next fall at the major college level.
And neither will Jenks teammates Van Fitch and Quinn Turner.
All four made their commitments official Wednesday as the college signing period opened for all sports except football.
Chance, a striker who helped Broken Arrow win a state title in 2018, signed with Oklahoma State, a decision she made a year ago that would have surprised her at the start of the recruiting process.
I was looking for out-of-state schools. I never thought I would be going to OSU," Chance said during a signing ceremony at Broken Arrow's Varsity Club. "I was looking at Texas A&M, K-State, kind of out-of-state but near, but I went on a visit with OSU, and I was not expecting to like it so much. I really loved the new stadium and really enjoyed the team."
Perry, a defender, committed to Oklahoma in March just after the COVID pandemic shutdown began, and stayed with the Sooners.
Perry said she also considered Air Force, Mississippi and Tulsa, "but none compared to OU. I'm a legacy there, it's a dream school with an amazing coaching staff. I love it there."
Jenks' Fitch, a midfielder, signed with Arkansas after overcoming a torn ACL suffered when she was a sophomore.
"I was worried for a little bit but I knew I could do it," Fitch said about her reaction when the knee injury occurred and how it could affect her prospects of playing college soccer.
Fitch also considered Penn State and Rutgers.
"I thought first I wanted to go far away but as time was going on, I knew I wanted to be closer to home," Fitch said after the signing ceremony at Jenks' Frank Herald Fieldhouse. "I've been looking forward to this for a long time so I'm glad it's finally here and I'm excited."
Fitch also plays the piano and is fluent in sign language.
Jenks coach Jo Johnson said at the ceremony, "She's creative," and "has a hunger burning inside of her."
Turner, a forward, signed with Tulsa after also considering Colorado State and Kansas State.
"I'm super excited and I've been looking forward to this my entire life," Turner said. "I liked it (TU) was kind of close to home and I could always ask my mom to come help me with something if I needed to."
Jenks' Laney Fenton, the 2020 All World girls swimmer of the year, signed with Lindenwood, located near St. Louis.
"I was very nervous, but I'm very happy and excited now because I got to do it (sign) with all my teammates, it's a great experience," Fenton said.
Fenton helped the Jenks girls win their first 6A state title since 2010 as she captured the 100 breaststroke and 500 freestyle gold medals, and also anchored the winning 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays.
Fenton also considered Wingate University and Southern Illinois, where teammate Jasmine Rau signed.
"What made Lindenwood the right place for me was the coach (Jason Owen), he's a lot like my coach (Diego Henao) I have right now," Fenton said. "So I thought the relationship would be perfect for me and I really enjoyed the team atmosphere when I came to visit. So I think it's a great fit for me in the future."
Henao said Fenton is "going to do even better in college," and that Rau, who has only been swimming for about five years, "has a bright future."
Broken Arrow softball infielder McKayla Carney signed with Missouri State as did Oologah pitcher/first baseman Kenzie Chacon.
Carney has a career .470 batting average and is Broken Arrow's all-time leaders in walks (102) and third in hits (209). She also considered Tulsa, Arkansas and Kansas before committing last fall.
"I'm relieved," Carney said about signing. "I've stressed so many years trying to find my home, now that I've finally signed and know where I'm going, there is such a big relief to find my second home."
Missouri State coach Holly Hesse said in a media release that Carney "is a dynamic, slick-fielding middle infielder with a quick release" and added she is a "disciplined hitter who can spray the ball to all fields and make things happen on the bases."
Hesse described Chacon as "a fierce competitor in the circle and a great defender of her position."
Holland Hall baseball infielder Wallace Clark signed with OU. He batted .506 in 2019 and .444 in the shortened 2020 season. Clark's father, Tim, is a Holland Hall graduate who was a Big 8 all-conference infielder for Missouri in 1988.
"It was a very fulfilling moment to have Wallace sign with OU at Holland Hall today in the same room where I signed in 1983, and to have family members and many of Wallace's coaches in attendance," Tim Clark said.
The area's most dramatic recruiting moment of the past two days came Tuesday night when the metro's top boys senior basketball player, Webster's Anthony Pritchard, announced on Twitter his commitment to Tennessee Tech over Texas State and Missouri-Kansas City.
As a junior, Pritchard was a Tulsa World All-State and All World first team selection. He has an 18.9 scoring average in 82 career games.
