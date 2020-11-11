Watch Now: Metro girls soccer standouts stay `close to home' as college signing period opens

"I was worried for a little bit but I knew I could do it," Fitch said about her reaction when the knee injury occurred and how it could affect her prospects of playing college soccer.

Fitch also considered Penn State and Rutgers.

"I thought first I wanted to go far away but as time was going on, I knew I wanted to be closer to home," Fitch said after the signing ceremony at Jenks' Frank Herald Fieldhouse. "I've been looking forward to this for a long time so I'm glad it's finally here and I'm excited."

Fitch also plays the piano and is fluent in sign language.

Jenks coach Jo Johnson said at the ceremony, "She's creative," and "has a hunger burning inside of her."

Turner, a forward, signed with Tulsa after also considering Colorado State and Kansas State.

"I'm super excited and I've been looking forward to this my entire life," Turner said. "I liked it (TU) was kind of close to home and I could always ask my mom to come help me with something if I needed to."

Jenks' Laney Fenton, the 2020 All World girls swimmer of the year, signed with Lindenwood, located near St. Louis.