Watch now: Metro Christian repeats as 2A state champion with 48-37 win over Washington

EDMOND — Kirk Francis completed 29-of-44 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns to lead top-ranked Metro Christian past No. 3 Washington 48-37 in the Class 2A state football title game Saturday afternoon at Wantland Stadium.

Junior Simpson and Breck Nauman each had two TD receptions for the Patriots (12-2), who won their second consecutive 2A championship. Washington (12-2) was looking for its first state title since 1996.

Washington took an early 3-0 lead on Kaden DuBois’ 53-yard field, but Metro scored on the first quarter’s final play as Francis connected with Nauman on a 7-yard touchdown pass.

Metro stretched its lead to 14-3 on Francis’ 20-yard TD toss to Cade Gibson with 4:07 left in the second quarter.

There were three TDs scored in the first half’s final minute. Washington cut its deficit to 14-0 on Chase Allison’s 2-yard run, Metro answered with Francis’ 38-yard TD bomb to Simpson with 21 seconds left. Metro’s Dempsey Gilman came up with a fumble on Washington’s ensuing possession. With two seconds left, Metro passed up a field goal and went for the TD instead. The gamble paid off as Francis fired a 14-yard strike to Malachi Penland as time expired for a 28-10 lead.

After the teams traded TDs in the third quarter, Washington cut its deficit to 34-24 on Emitt Wilk’s 9-yard TD pass to Jameson Holland with 8:47 left, but Metro answered with an eight-play, 80-yard scoring drive, capped by Larry Edwards’ 6-yard TD toss to Simpson with 6:37 remaining for a 41-24 lead.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.