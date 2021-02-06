Watch now: Memorial stakes claim on 5A East's top seed with win over rival Edison

Bradyn Hubbard, Ty Frierson and their Memorial teammates did all they could Saturday to ensure that the Chargers will be Class 5A East's No. 1 boys basketball seed for the eighth consecutive year.

Frierson scored 29 points and Hubbard had 14 rebounds to help lead the second-ranked Chargers past No. 15 Edison 66-46 at the Edison Preparatory Athletic Center.

The Chargers, in their final game before the 5A seedings are determined, were determined to avoid a second consecutive setback that might open the door for them to lose the East's top seed. Memorial lost Thursday at 4A No. 3 Webster.

"Losing was tough but getting this `W' was big," Hubbard said. "We want to stay on top."

The Chargers (15-3, 7-1 Green Country) received strong performances off the bench from Juwan Provitt and Ronnie Dixon, who scored six points each.

"We did what we had to do," Dixon said about Memorial's victory.

Provitt added, "It was a great bounce-back win."

Edison held Memorial without a basket during the first six minutes of the game until Frierson sank his first of four 3s. The Chargers' lead was only 27-22 at halftime.