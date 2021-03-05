Watch now: Memorial celebrates extending Class 5A area title streak

Memorial is a Class 5A state basketball tournament qualifier for the ninth consecutive year while Rogers’ wait for its first boys state berth since 1996 is extended for at least another day.
For a half Friday night, it appeared that Rogers was on its way to winning its first area title since 1991. Second-ranked Memorial, however, dominated after intermission and rolled to a 54-42 victory over the No. 7 Ropers at Memorial Veterans Arena.
The Chargers (17-3) have won nine consecutive area titles and will look for a fourth state title in a row next week.
“It feels very rewarding,” Memorial coach Bobby Allison said.
Rogers (13-6) will play No. 17 Tahlequah (13-10), a 68-67 winner over 14th-ranked Edison in the nightcap, for a state berth in the area consolation finals at 7 p.m. Saturday at Memorial.
Bradyn Hubbard and Killian Spellman, each playing in only their second playoff game ever for the Chargers, fueled Memorial’s comeback from a seven-point halftime deficit. Hubbard scored 12 of his game-high 15 points and Spellman added nine of his 13 after halftime.
Rogers jumped out to a 22-12 lead and was ahead 26-19 at halftime. Memorial, however, ended the third quarter on a 14-1 run to move ahead 40-31 and wasn’t threatened during the final period.
“In the first half we were rushing it,” said Hubbard, who also had 11 rebounds and four blocked shots. “For me and Killian, it’s our first time here (playing in the area tournament). Coaches came into the locker room at halftime and told us to take our time (in the second half) and that’s what we started doing.”
Spellman’s three-point play gave Memorial a 31-30 lead it didn’t relinquish and Hubbard scored nine in the third quarter that ended with Seth Pratt’s 3 off a Ty Frierson assist.
“In the third, we did a really good job of finally settling down in the half-court,” Allison said. “If No. 10 (Rogers’ Marquel Sutton) was going to guard Bradyn, then Killian had a mismatch. If No. 10 was going to guard Killian, Bradyn was going to have a mismatch, and we did a good job of getting Bradyn high and keeping Killian low.”
It was a much different game than the teams’ previous meeting this season — Memorial’s 72-38 victory on Dec. 4.
Sutton had 12 points and 10 rebounds while Marcal Johnson also scored 12 for the Ropers.
“They are both college basketball players,” Allison said. “They can start for any team in the state. Rogers played us tough in the 2019 regional final.”
The programs met in an area final for the first time since Memorial’s 82-81 win in 1988. However, Rogers won the next night to qualify for state and won their most recent gold ball a week later.
Tahlequah 68, Edison 67
Hayden Smith scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half and Trey Young finished with 19 to lift Tahlequah. Xavier Williams scored 36, including 15 in the fourth quarter to lead an Edison rally.
Tahlequah led 52-42 midway through the fourth quarter, but Williams’ jumper with 2:10 left cut the Eagles’ deficit to 59-56. Smith then scored on a follow shot and Tahlequah’s Tyler Joice sank 3-of-4 free throws sandwiched around a Williams driving layup as the Tigers’ lead grew to 65-58 with 27 seconds left. Edison’s Jay Overton-Tobie answered with a basket and Young made 1-of-2 free throws for a 66-60 lead.
Williams then converted a four-point play with 10 seconds left. Tahlequah’s Cale Matlock was fouled on the inbounds pass and made both free throws that proved to be the difference as Williams sank a 3 with 2.7 seconds remaining.
Young scored 11 points in the first quarter as Tahlequah led virtually the entire game. Tahlequah took a 33-31 lead into intermission after Hayden Wagers’ tiebreaking basket. Smith opened the third quarter with Tahlequah’s first eight points on four baskets for a 41-36 lead and Edison never caught the Tigers.
“I say this clearly — our kids, our staff, our parents, and our supporters should never have to face being the subject of racial attacks and slurs at any school event,” said Paula Lewis, chairperson of the Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education, in a written statement Tuesday.