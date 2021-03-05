Watch now: Memorial celebrates extending Class 5A area title streak

“In the first half we were rushing it,” said Hubbard, who also had 11 rebounds and four blocked shots. “For me and Killian, it’s our first time here (playing in the area tournament). Coaches came into the locker room at halftime and told us to take our time (in the second half) and that’s what we started doing.”

Spellman’s three-point play gave Memorial a 31-30 lead it didn’t relinquish and Hubbard scored nine in the third quarter that ended with Seth Pratt’s 3 off a Ty Frierson assist.

“In the third, we did a really good job of finally settling down in the half-court,” Allison said. “If No. 10 (Rogers’ Marquel Sutton) was going to guard Bradyn, then Killian had a mismatch. If No. 10 was going to guard Killian, Bradyn was going to have a mismatch, and we did a good job of getting Bradyn high and keeping Killian low.”

It was a much different game than the teams’ previous meeting this season — Memorial’s 72-38 victory on Dec. 4.

Sutton had 12 points and 10 rebounds while Marcal Johnson also scored 12 for the Ropers.

“They are both college basketball players,” Allison said. “They can start for any team in the state. Rogers played us tough in the 2019 regional final.”