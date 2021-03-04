Watch now: McLain boys upset No. 9 Verdigris at 4A area; Inola girls advance, Wagoner boys lose

Inola led 38-25 at halftime, but Landyn Owens, who was shut out before intermission, went on a personal 9-0 run to open the second half. Owens finished with 21 points.

Inola, however, responded and held a double-digit lead for much of the fourth quarter before Ada cut its deficit to 60-53 with 1:11 left before Day went 4-of-4 and Weast 2-of-2 on free throws to seal the outcome.

Tuttle 90, Wagoner 83 (boys): Isaac McDoulett scored 29 of his 40 points in the second half to lead the sixth-ranked Tigers (14-6) past the Bulldogs (14-8). Caden Pawpa scored 26 of his 31 after halftime for Wagoner before fouling out with 3:27 left.

Wagoner pulled off a dramatic comeback against Tuttle in the football playoffs en route to a state title last fall and the Bulldogs came close to another in Thursday’s elimination game. Tuttle led 70-48 going into the fourth quarter, but Wagoner roared back and cut its deficit to 84-78 on Bristo Love’s 3 with 1:03 left. Six seconds later, McDoulett sank two free throws and later added a 3-point play to keep the Bulldogs from getting getting any closer in their first area tournament appearance since 2010 despite scoring 61 points in the second half.