Watch now: Life-threatening accident leads to breakout success for Regent Prep's Boaz Camp

“His reach is 8-foot-10,” Dees said. "If you stretch most kids out you won’t see many with that much length. And he is very skilled. And he still has a big upside. He’s grown three inches since last year. His length and skill development are tremendous. He’s a great student, a great teammate and great young man of faith. There is no downside to Boaz Camp, he is really good for our team and a joy to be around.”

Brad never doubted that his son would come back stronger from the accident.

“It was a pretty incredible experience, “ Brad said. “We just believed this is going to be for good, like there’s a purpose behind it. Things that we might consider bad or think are trials and tribulations turn out real good, for example this accident with Bo has been really good, not fun, but I wouldn’t trade it. Look what it’s done for my son, his walk, his character, who he’s become, and that’s a vital part of it. Bo and I had always been close, but now we're even closer.

“Maybe on the outside it doesn’t look great, Bo’s skin is still kind of scarred up, but on the inside Bo is really strong. On the outside he has some scars but on the inside he’s better than he ever would have been, so as a dad I am giddy about that.”