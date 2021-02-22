Watch now: Liberty's Jaylen Wheeler is the Tulsa World boys basketball player of the week

Jaylen Wheeler • Liberty • 6-0 • Sr.
Led the Tigers to a pair of Class A regional wins. Sank three treys and had four steals in a 70-32 victory over Gans on Saturday. He followed that Monday with 19 points in a 66-46 win over Keota. Averages 16 points per game and shoots 40% on 3s for the Tigers, who are 13-5.
Who is Mr. Inside? Vote now
It’s time to decide who is Mr. Inside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for the best 15 boys who play closer to the basket. From today through 3 p.m. March 4, fans can vote for their favorites, once a day per device. We’ll unveil the winners — one per day — beginning March 8.
Who is Mr. Outside? Vote now
It’s time to decide who is Mr. Outside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for the best 15 boys who play closer to the 3-point line. From today through 3 p.m. March 4, fans can vote for their favorites, once a day per device. We’ll unveil the winners — one per day — beginning March 8.