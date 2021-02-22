 Skip to main content
Watch now: Liberty's Jaylen Wheeler is the Tulsa World boys basketball player of the week

Watch now: Liberty's Jaylen Wheeler is the Tulsa World boys basketball player of the week

Jaylen Wheeler

Jaylen Wheeler • Liberty • 6-0 • Sr.

Led the Tigers to a pair of Class A regional wins. Sank three treys and had four steals in a 70-32 victory over Gans on Saturday. He followed that Monday with 19 points in a 66-46 win over Keota. Averages 16 points per game and shoots 40% on 3s for the Tigers, who are 13-5.

