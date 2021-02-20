Watch now: Liberty `going in the right direction,' stays alive with regional victory over Gans

After COVID-19 protocols cost Liberty a chance to compete in the football playoffs last fall and later shut down its basketball season for three weeks, a two-day weather delay to start the Class A regionals wasn’t too disappointing for senior guard Jaylen Wheeler.
“It’s a true blessing,” Wheeler said about playing in the postseason.
Wheeler had nine points and four steals to help the Tigers eliminate Gans 70-32 in a losers bracket game Saturday at Regent Prep. Liberty (12-5) advances to play Keota at 8 p.m. Monday at Regent.
“We’ve missed quite a bit of our games because of (COVID), but overall we’re going in the right direction,” Wheeler said. “We have eight seniors and this is our last road, so we’ve got to come back and do everything we can to get to state and do everything we’ve wanted to do the last four years.”
This year’s delay in starting the regionals can help a team trying to go through the losers bracket — instead of having to win three days in a row, it’s now three games in four days.
Stetson Still was Liberty’s leading scorer with 14 points, including 10 in the first half. Wheeler, who averages a team-high 16 points, had two of his three treys before halftime.
“Jaylen has really improved his shooting outside this year,” Liberty coach Colby Wade said. “He runs our offense and does a lot of good stuff. He really is one of the rare ones who doesn’t care about scoring, but he is perfectly fine with everyone scoring around him as long as we win.”
Liberty led 9-7 late in the first quarter before going on a 10-0 run and the Tigers’ lead grew to 31-10 going into halftime. Keith Renfroe led Gans (6-10) with 15 points.
Wade has coached Wheeler and several other seniors all seven years he has been at Liberty, going back to when those players were in sixth grade.
“It would be nice to keep this thing going a little longer,” Wade said. “We made it to area last year (out of the losers bracket). We feel like we can get there again, we’ve just got to do it.”
Regent Prep 48, Ripley 28
Boaz Camp scored 13 points and Nate Beitel added 12 as they helped the 13th-ranked Rams (13-5) break the game open in the second half of the winners' bracket game. Regent will host No. 8 Vanoss in the regional final at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Liberty 70, Gans 32
Gans 7 3 9 13 — 32
Liberty 12 19 20 19 — 70
Gans (6-10) Renfroe 15, Tipton 7, Brunk 5, Langston 3, Lee 2.
Liberty (12-5): Still 14, T.Cornwell 11, Wheeler 9, Blevins 8, Livingston 6, Morrow 6, B.Cornwell 5, Aguayo 3, Byrd 2, Castaneda 2, Clifford 2, Thompson 2.
Regent Prep 48, Ripley 28
Ripley 4 13 8 3 — 28
Regent 11 8 16 13 — 48
Ripley (14-6): Higdon 11, Erwin 7, Grimes 6, Williams 4.
Regent (13-5): Camp 13, Beitel 12, Benjamin 10, Streeter 6, Boshoff 6, Portman 1.
Ripley 46, Regent Prep 28 (girls)
Ripley 13 12 16 5 — 46
Regent 5 7 6 10 — 28
Ripley (15-6): Terrell 13, Dixon 12, McCollon 12, Mollett 7, Gobble 2.
Regent (5-17): Mooberry 11, McElwain 10, Rice 6, Jackson 1.