Watch now: Liberty `going in the right direction,' stays alive with regional victory over Gans

After COVID-19 protocols cost Liberty a chance to compete in the football playoffs last fall and later shut down its basketball season for three weeks, a two-day weather delay to start the Class A regionals wasn’t too disappointing for senior guard Jaylen Wheeler.

“It’s a true blessing,” Wheeler said about playing in the postseason.

Wheeler had nine points and four steals to help the Tigers eliminate Gans 70-32 in a losers bracket game Saturday at Regent Prep. Liberty (12-5) advances to play Keota at 8 p.m. Monday at Regent.

“We’ve missed quite a bit of our games because of (COVID), but overall we’re going in the right direction,” Wheeler said. “We have eight seniors and this is our last road, so we’ve got to come back and do everything we can to get to state and do everything we’ve wanted to do the last four years.”

This year’s delay in starting the regionals can help a team trying to go through the losers bracket — instead of having to win three days in a row, it’s now three games in four days.

Stetson Still was Liberty’s leading scorer with 14 points, including 10 in the first half. Wheeler, who averages a team-high 16 points, had two of his three treys before halftime.