Watch Now: Lewis and Emig: Awards season, coaching changes, arena dedications ... never dull on the high school beat

Related content
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Afflicted by vision loss two years ago, Lambley inspired Rejoice sports teams and community until his recent graduation. Now he's off to the University of Arkansas.
Athletes of the year will be honored from finalists already announced in football, basketball, wrestling, swimming, volleyball, softball and cross country. Finalists for baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track and field will be announced soon.
With the pandemic approaching an end, recruiting is getting back to normal. That means more eyes on in-state prospects, leading to more offers.
Watson, 28, succeeds Scott Bowman, who coached the Warriors the past 10 seasons and posted the second-most wins in school history as he led Webster to four state tournament berths, including a pair of Class 4A semifinal appearances.
Daniels also has been a head football coach at Memorial and Verdigris.
The arena dedication starts at 1 p.m. and the hall of fame gala at 6:30 p.m.
There will be 14 inductees at the ninth annual banquet scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place.
The 23-year-old's short feature on the Tulsa Race Massacre debuts on YouTube and social media Sunday
Jenks’ Brooks Fowler and Holland Hall’s Wallace Clark were among 84 senior baseball players chosen Thursday by the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches A…
Henry was an assistant at Rhema Bible College for 14 years before joining East Central's staff two years ago. He also is a special education instructor at East Central.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.