Watch Now: Lawton Mac outlasts Sapulpa to set up 5A state final matchup with Carl Albert

OWASSO — For three quarters, sixth-ranked Sapulpa and No. 3 Lawton MacArthur played on even terms Friday in the Class 5A semifinals.
MacArthur, however, pulled away as Danquez Dawsey scored 11 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Highlanders’ 86-79 victory at Owasso High School.
The third-ranked Highlanders (23-2) advance to their first state final against No. 1 Midwest City Carl Albert (21-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mabee Center.
Quentin Woodson had 29 points to lead Carl Albert past No. 18 Ardmore 70-54 in the other semifinal. Carl Albert is looking to claim its first state title since 2016 and third overall.
Vernon Durant, a 6-foot-5 senior forward, led the Chieftains (12-11) with 27 points.
“We definitely wanted to focus on him tonight,” Sapulpa coach Rickey Bruner said. “We wanted to get the ball inside and he had a heck of a game. He’s a high-level player.”
Mason Dement added 20 points and Jackson Skipper 18 for the Chieftains, who were in the semifinals for the first time since 1999. They were seeking their first state final since 1973 — their other was in 1923.
“Super proud of my guys, a lot of people didn’t think they would make it this far,” Bruner said. “They have a lot of resilience, they gave it everything they’ve got. Hats off to Lawton MacArthur, they played a great game and they can shoot the basketball. That fourth quarter, they hit some huge 3s.”
Three 3s fueled Lawton Mac’s decisive 13-2 run to open the quarter that began tied at 57.
“Our guys really battled,” Highlanders coach Marco Gagliardi said. “It was a gutsy fourth quarter, they made shots, made plays.”
Sapulpa rallied from a 32-18 deficit to take a 37-34 lead into halftime as Durant and Skipper scored 11 points each in the second quarter as the Chieftains outscored the Highlanders 19-4.
“We just talked about locking down defensively, things we practice every day,” Bruner said.
After a back-and-forth third quarter, Dawsey opened the fourth quarter with a 3 and the Highlanders were never caught.
“Sapulpa has really big size and that mismatch hurt us,” Gagliardi said. “I thought the first and fourth quarters we played amazing basketball, outstanding. We struggled in the second and third because we didn’t get any movement offensively. In the locker room it was still positive, they really responded to the coaching.”
Arzhonte Dallas added 21 points for the Highlanders.
MWC Carl Albert 70, Ardmore 54: Woodson scored 17 points in the second half to help the Titans break the game open.
“We knew we had an advantage there on the inside and he just played incredible,” Carl Albert coach Jay Price said. “Today he was just a man, we fed him and he responded.”
Woodson, a 6-4 senior who averages 11.4 points, scored 12 in the first quarter as the Titans ended the period on a 6-0 run for a 20-13 lead and were never caught. He had 14 in the third quarter as Carl Albert stretched its advantage to 52-43. Carl Albert went inside against a Tigers defense that often included four players under 6-feet tall.
Ardmore only trailed 53-48 before the Titans went on a decisive 17-4 run.
“Absolutely tough — those guys are so much better than the beginning of the season,” Price said. “It was such a hard-fought game. I thought our kids finally did a great job of buckling down on defense.”
It was a much more competitive game than Carl Albert’s 73-43 win over Ardmore in an area title game.
“We talked to our kids about that, that it’s not going to be that 30-point game,” Price said. “We’re not at home and Ardmore is playing with more confidence, it’s a different atmosphere. We’ve got to focus on what it takes to win. We kept emphasizing the little details we needed to do and the kids did a great job buying into it. Ardmore shoots the ball so well they are in the game at any time.”
Ardmore, which was 16-of-26 on 3s in Thursday’s quarterfinal overtime upset over No. 2 Memorial, made its first three treys Friday, but was only 4-of-13 the rest of the game.
“We just had to make a few minor adjustments defensively,” Price said.
Maurice Cudjo added 18 points for the Titans. Jordyn Brown paced Ardmore (12-9) with 15 points.
Carl Albert was in the rare situation of reaching the semifinals after a quarterfinal bye due to Rogers’ withdrawal due to COVID protocols.
“I thought it might be a little challenging being our first game, the first half is always kind of tough to get the nerves out,” Price said. “I kind of banked that we have senior kids who are veterans, I thought they would be able to handle it.
“We struggled a little early, but I think they got rid of it (nerves) pretty quick. We loved that we had fresh legs but I think it helped Ardmore a little bit to already have played in this gym.”
Lawton MacArthur 86, Sapulpa 79
Lawton Mac 30 4 23 29 — 86
Sapulpa 18 19 20 22 — 79
Lawton MacArthur (23-2): Dawsey 25, Dallas 21, Perry 16, Moseby 15, Cowan 7, Edwards 4.
Sapulpa (12-11): Durant 27, Dement 20, Skipper 18, Niyah 6, Taft 4, Edwards 3, Jones 1.
MWC Carl Albert 70, Ardmore 54
Carl Albert 20 11 21 18 — 70
Ardmore 13 11 19 11 — 54
Carl Albert (21-4): Woodson 29, Cudjo 18, Rose 13, Harrell 6, Locke 4.
Ardmore (12-9): J. Brown 15, Coleman 13, D. Brown 11, Franks 8, McGee 7.
