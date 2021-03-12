Watch Now: Lawton Mac outlasts Sapulpa to set up 5A state final matchup with Carl Albert

Woodson, a 6-4 senior who averages 11.4 points, scored 12 in the first quarter as the Titans ended the period on a 6-0 run for a 20-13 lead and were never caught. He had 14 in the third quarter as Carl Albert stretched its advantage to 52-43. Carl Albert went inside against a Tigers defense that often included four players under 6-feet tall.

Ardmore only trailed 53-48 before the Titans went on a decisive 17-4 run.

“Absolutely tough — those guys are so much better than the beginning of the season,” Price said. “It was such a hard-fought game. I thought our kids finally did a great job of buckling down on defense.”

It was a much more competitive game than Carl Albert’s 73-43 win over Ardmore in an area title game.

“We talked to our kids about that, that it’s not going to be that 30-point game,” Price said. “We’re not at home and Ardmore is playing with more confidence, it’s a different atmosphere. We’ve got to focus on what it takes to win. We kept emphasizing the little details we needed to do and the kids did a great job buying into it. Ardmore shoots the ball so well they are in the game at any time.”